STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society is officially open for the season and "inviting visitors to embark on a journey through time and experience the rich heritage of the area," according to Society Advancement Associate Alexis Smith.
"Both the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House and the Lighthouse Museum are now open to the public, offering an unforgettable glimpse into Stonington's fascinating past," Smith said in an email.
"One of the highlights of this season is the highly anticipated exhibit, 'Steaming Through Stonington,' which promises to captivate visitors by exploring the town's railroad and steamboat era," she added.
"This exciting exhibition showcases the profound impact of steam-powered vessels on Stonington's growth and development, offering a unique perspective on the town's maritime history," she said. "Through a carefully curated collection of displays, artifacts, and photographs, visitors will uncover the stories of the courageous captains, bustling ports, and vibrant trade that once thrived along the Stonington coastline ."
Located in the heart of historic Stonington, the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House and the Lighthouse Museum have become iconic landmarks for history enthusiasts and tourists alike, Smith said.
"These meticulously preserved sites provide an immersive, educational, and engaging experience for individuals of all ages," she said.
The Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House, located at 40 Palmer Street and the Lighthouse Museum, at 7 Water Street, will be open to the public from May through October, Thursday to Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Smith said.
For more information, visit www.stoningtonhistory.org or contact the society at 860- 535-8445 x11 or via email at development@stoningtonhistory.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
