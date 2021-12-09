STONINGTON — In celebration of his new Christmas album, “Peace,” Stonington singer-songwriter Jesse Terry will be performing a special holiday concert at La Grua Center Friday at 6 p.m. that features songs from the record as well as from his deep catalogue.
Recording the vocals and guitar at his home studio during the quarantine gave the record a warm and comfortable feel, he said in a statement.
With his seventh album, "When We Wander," released in May 2021, and a series of livestream and actual live shows this past summer firing up his ever-growing fanbase, Terry has ridden out the pandemic with success. He said while the raves from the likes of "No Depression," which said the album has "instant accessibility" and "brilliance and clarity," and Pollstar, which said, "it’s easy to imagine hearing his songs on the radio in between cuts by Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell," he said his fan community is what's truly priceless to him.
His livestream concerts have "become the highlight of my week and the thing that sustains us emotionally and financially," he said. "And an amazing community has sprung up from these concerts."
The stage has been Jesse's home for a decade. He plays around 150 shows a year, from Bonnaroo to the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the 30A Songwriters Festival to AmericanaFest. When the pandemic canceled concerts and delayed the album's release, he pivoted to performing online and found a strong new connection to his fans, who had helped fund his albums all along.
"My musical tribe has always been there for me," he said.
"When We Wander," the first album the John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize winner and onetime Music Row staff writer wrote since becoming a parent, was recorded live with his band, and the family theme courses through it like a river through a canyon, he said.
Though recorded in 2019, the songs off the new album click with fans online too. He and his band recorded "When We Wander" live in the studio, a first for his career.
"I wanted to try that Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young approach to live recording, prioritizing emotion and raw performances over perfection. I loved that experience."
The album resonates especially with the intimacy and community spirit of the online shows.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.