STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society will hold its major fundraiser of the year, the Cannon Ball, on Saturday, June 25 on the North Lawn at the Mystic Seaport Museum, 105 Greenmanville Avenue.
The theme of this year's ball is "River to River: Celebrating Stonington’s Historic Neighborhoods."
"Our rivers, including the Mystic and the Pawcatuck, define not only our boundaries but also the rich legacy of Stonington," said Frances Ashley, president of the Stonington Historical Society, in a statement. "Our waterways and surrounding neighborhoods have and will continue to play an important role in commerce and leisure activities for generations."
Stonington is a collection of neighborhoods that have been home to notable individuals and industries including shipbuilding, agriculture, textiles, granite and the arts, Ashley continued. "'River to River' will celebrate the Stonington area’s historic neighborhoods under a tent at the Mystic Seaport, providing a historic and scenic riverfront setting."
Highlights of the event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction, dancing to music by Dr. K’s Motown Revue, and the presentation of the 2022 Hero Award.
Bidding for live auction items can be done in person or via proxy. This year’s live auction features exclusive items including week-long luxury accommodations in Puerto Rico, a cocktail cruise for 10 aboard a historic yacht, a progressive dinner in Stonington Borough, and the rights to the 1814 Cannon Ball for one year.
Bidders who'd like to participate in the silent auction from home can do so online through the GiveSmart app or www.thecannonball.givesmart.com. Bidding for live auction items can be done in person or via proxy.
The Cannon Ball's proceeds will benefit the Stonington Historical Society, supporting its exhibitions, collections, educational and community programs, as well as the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House, Lighthouse Museum and Woolworth Research Library. Founded in 1895, the Society preserves, interprets and celebrates the history of Stonington.
For more information and to buy tickets, which begin at $200 per person, visit www.thecannonball.givesmart.com or call 860-535-8445.
—Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.