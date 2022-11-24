STONINGTON — Deck the Walls — a longstanding collaboration between the Stonington Garden Club and the Stonington Historical Society — has a new partner and a new location.
For the first time in 15 years, Deck the Walls will be held at Stone Acres Farms on North Main Street in Stonington.
One of the society's biggest fundraising events, Deck the Walls is a three-day event featuring contributions from local merchants, nurseries and artists who create and donate holiday wreaths and tabletop trees for a festive preview party, online auction and general sale, according to Society Advancement Associate Alexis Smith.
Smith said Deck the Walls was traditionally held at the Captain Palmer House, but Stone Acres Farm offers a larger venue for the event, which will take place Dec. 1-3 this year, and plenty of room for guests, wreaths and entertainment, Smith said.
The Deck the Walls weekend will kick off on Dec. 1 with the preview party scheduled from 6-8 p.m. when food will be served and a live performance from Craig Edwards will accompany the society’s online wreath auction.
Vendors include Yali Home, Quoketaug Crafters, Kate Sea Coastal Art, and Coastal Arts Studio, Smith said. Tickets to the Preview Party will be the only chance to advance preview and "Buy It Now" from a selection of wreaths donated by the community. Preview Party tickets are $30 at the door or online at https://Deckthewalls22.givesmart.com.
An open house will take place during the next two days, on Dec. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a variety of holiday workshops and a "Holiday Market on the Farm."
Refreshments throughout the weekend will be available to visitors.
All proceeds from the Deck the Walls are earmarked for the maintenance of the grounds and gardens at the Lighthouse Museum on Stonington Point and the Nathaniel Palmer House Museum in Stonington, Smith said.
Contributions from previous Deck the Walls have allowed the Stonington Historical Society to offer public access, free of charge, to the beautiful vistas overlooking Little Narragansett Bay and Stonington Harbor, and maintain the lovely seaside garden behind the lighthouse museum. At the Nathaniel Palmer House, the proceeds help to preserve the outer grounds including a charming woodland walking path bordering Quanaduck Cove which is open to the public.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.