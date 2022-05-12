STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society is offering free admission for residents of Stonington, Pawcatuck and Mystic to the Lighthouse Museum and the Capt. Nathaniel Palmer House.
"We believe that the Lighthouse Museum and the Captain Palmer House belong to those living in Stonington. We want to make these sites accessible to everyone and are excited to expand our free admission program this year,” said Elizabeth Wood, the society's executive director, in announcing the free admission.
The historical society launched a $1.3 million preservation and restoration project at the Lighthouse Museum in 2019 and reopened in the summer of 2020.
The Lighthouse Museum will feature updated exhibits on the Battle of Stonington and the history of steamship and rail travel this season. In the 19th century, the borough was a rail and steamship hub for people traveling between Boston and New York.
Guests will also be able to view “My Freedom is a Privilege that Nothing Else Can Equal,” the exhibit about the life of Venture Smith, an enslaved Black man who lived in Stonington and later bought freedom for himself and his family.
The Capt. Palmer House will feature a new exhibit on ice harvesting, as well as other temporary exhibits that will open throughout the season.
The museums will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 15.
The historical society will also soon be announcing the schedule for its walking tours. For updated information on programs and events go to www.stoningtonhistory.org
(0) comments
