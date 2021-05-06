STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society’s two museums are set to reopen for the season on May 15 with good news for Stonington residents.
The Old Lighthouse Museum and the Captain Palmer House will both be open Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for the entire 2021 season with free admission to the Lighthouse Museum for all Stonington residents.
"The lighthouse belongs to Stonington and has a special meaning for our town and our residents. As the current caretakers, we want to make this local treasure is accessible to everyone,” says Elizabeth Wood, executive director of the historical society.
"We are so delighted that the Stonington Historical Society is offering this wonderful benefit for Stonington residents. We hope people take advantage of this new opportunity to connect with history,” said Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough.
In 2019, the historical society launched a $1.3 million preservation and restoration project at the Lighthouse Museum, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After extensive construction work, the completely refurbished lighthouse reopened for visitors in the summer of 2020.
This season, the Lighthouse Museum will feature new exhibitions that celebrate Stonington’s rich history while also highlighting stories that are often overlooked. Visitors will learn more about the history of the Lighthouse and its keepers, the Battle of Stonington, and prominent Stonington citizens, Venture Smith and Rollie McKenna.
Masks will be required indoors and social-distancing guidelines will be followed at both properties, the Lighthouse Museum at 7 Water St., and the Captain Palmer House at 40 Palmer St. Stonington residents will be asked to provide proof of residency.
Founded in 1895, the Stonington Historical Society preserves, interprets and celebrates the history of all of Stonington, Connecticut. The Society owns and operates the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House, the Lighthouse Museum and the Woolworth Research Library, as well as maintaining its collection of objects and documents and offering educational programming throughout the year.
For the latest programs and events, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
