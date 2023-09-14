STONINGTON — The fifth annual Art Walk, sponsored by the Stonington Borough Merchants Association, returns Saturday and will feature artists, live music, plenty of food and a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 17.
The one-day outdoor art fair, which traditionally attracts artists and visitors from all across New England, according to organizers, is free and open to the public.
“We’re thrilled that so many of our businesses and nonprofits are participating in the Art Walk this year,” said Sandra Alexander, marketing and design lead for the Stonington Borough Merchants Association, in a statement. “Not only will we be celebrating our area’s creative community, we’ll have exhibits, tours, performances, and food — showcasing the best of what our historic seaside village has to offer.”
In order to accommodate the painters, illustrators, watercolorists, sculptors, potters, and photographers who will line the street with tents — along with select Stonington Borough merchants who will host artists at their storefronts — Water Street between High and Church streets will be closed for the day.
Affiliated activities taking place in support of the event will include Stonington Free Library’s exhibit of artists from Vista Life Innovations, a display of art books, free "Take and Make" activities for kids and adults; tours of the James Merrill House; and wine and beer tastings at Cove Ledge Beer Wine and Spirits, along with a group of artists in its backyard garden.
At La Grua Center, an exhibit of works by Samson Tonton will be on display. The exhibit is open to the public for a suggested donation of $5. Other exhibits will be on display at the Velvet Mill, the Captain Palmer House and the Lighthouse Museum.
“We loved being a part of it,” said Michelle Drake of Stonington Designs about last year’s event. “Wonderful shops …wonderful artists … wonderful organizers … wonderful shoppers ... the day was spectacular! One of our favorite shows last year!”
“I enjoyed being an artisan vendor at Art Walk (last) year,” said Joan Blade Johnson. “It was well organized, well attended and well run! The event was very enjoyable, and after a busy day of interacting with customers, we packed up all our things, then walked over to a wonderful al fresco dinner at my favorite restaurant, Noah’s!”
In addition to the Borough’s restaurants, there will be food vendors in Wadawanuck Square, including Zest Fresh Pastry, Captain Scott’s Lobster Dock and Dog Watch Catering.
Pop-up acoustic performances will be held along Water Street at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. featuring classical, folk, and alternative artists, including guitarist James Haris and violinist Alexander McGrath.
— Sun staff
