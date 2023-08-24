WESTERLY — Steve Riley may have been sidelined by COVID last year and forced to miss his usual visit north to play at the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival, but the Grammy-winning musician will be back this year with a little something extra.
Riley, considered one of the finest Cajun accordion players in the country, will give a special performance at the Knick with his band, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys.
Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys — who have been Rhythm & Roots mainstays for more than three-plus decades now, will headline the "Kick-Off Party for the Rhythm & Roots Festival" next Thursday at an 8 p.m. concert.
"This is our first time playing the Knickerbocker," said Riley, a Mamou, Louisiana native who has been advancing the art of Cajun Music with his group since Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys formed in the 1980s. "But we’re looking forward to it."
The Mamou Boys are David Greely on fiddle, Sam Broussard on guitar, and Riley's 14-year-old son, Burke, who's been with the group for the last year and a half. Burke picked up accordion at age 6, and quickly learned to tackle some of Cajun music’s most complex melodies, according to his dad.
"We’re happy to have him with us singing high harmony and holding down the Playboys’ signature groove," Riley said.
"We usually do a festival kickoff show at the Towers on the Thursday prior to the festival with a great, enthusiastic audience, so we’re hoping to have the same great experience at the Knickerbocker," Riley said in an email Tuesday morning.
Rhythm & Roots, added Riley "has always been a home away from home for us since the band’s inception 35 years ago."
"The folks in RI & the surrounding area are like extended family to us!" he added. "We had to miss last year because I got COVID, so we’re definitely looking forward to this year’s festival! The energy and vibe are always wonderful!"
In addition to having recorded and performed with the likes of Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson and Paul Simon, Riley is also a founding member of the Lil Band o’ Gold and the band Courtbouillon, with whom he, Wayne Toups and Wilson Savoy won a Grammy award in 2013.
From the day Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys started, with "their stunningly clean and cohesive performance of Cajun French music from the backwaters of Southwest Louisiana," they were propelled into the world music limelight. By their third release, "Trace of Time," they had garnered a Grammy nomination in the worldwide field of traditional folk music, another in 2004 for "Bon Reve," then in 2009 for "Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival" and again in 2011 for their release, "Grand Isle."
"When all that heart and all that skill focus on the revelry of a hot two-step, then turn on a dime and deliver an a cappella ballad, then play something that sounds like Howlin’ Wolf fell in love with a Creole girl, you’ve found the most Cajun music you can find in any one spot," said one critic.
