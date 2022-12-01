STONINGTON — Pianists Stephanie Ho and Saar Ahuvia — who collaborate as the duo Stephanie and Saar — are known for their dazzling performances filled with visceral excitement, elegance and artistic vision.
The duo will take their magic to La Grua Center next week to perform a concert at "Music Matters: Une belle fête de Ravel!"
"We are honored and thoroughly delighted to welcome Duo Stefanie and Saar back," said Music Matters Artistic Advisor Christopher Greenleaf in a statement. "Their way with an audience is as multi-hued, entertaining, and engaging as their extraordinary playing. Stir in three gleaming Ravel gems ... and you have sheer magic."
The musicians, he said, thought that "sandwiching Mother Goose between Ravel's two colorful, vivacious piano concertos would make for a terrific concert," he continued. "In fact, it seems that playing exactly these orchestral piano parts for each other's solos at the conservatory was how they met in the first place."
The two, who are married, met while pursuing graduate studies at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University and were inspired by Leon Fleisher to explore the Beethoven string quartets in a duo piano setting. Outdoor enthusiasts as well as musicians, they recently completed the 93-mile Wonderland Trail around Mount Rainier.
They recently made their Lincoln Center debut with Igor Stravinsky’s "Rite of Spring," a collaboration with Philadelphia’s Orchestra 2001 in a complete performance of Frank Zappa’s "The Yellow Shark" and Symphony Space’s "Wall to Wall Bernstein," a marathon celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th anniversary.
The duo’s 2017 recording of Johann Sebastian Bach’s "The Art of Fugue" has garnered tremendous praise and they have toured extensively with stops in Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York. Their recording of György Kurtág’s four-hand transcription of Bach’s "Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit" ("God’s Time is the Very Best of Times") was featured on the soundtrack of the documentary film "Red Trees."
Their 2014 album "Beethoven Dialogues," featuring Beethoven Quartets Op. 18 Nos. 1, 4 and 6 in rarely heard four-hand arrangements, was chosen as "Album of the Week" on New York Public Radio WQXR.
They are also the artistic directors of the Makrokosmos Project, a contemporary music festival in Portland, Oregon, featuring American music and Oregon-based musicians.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.