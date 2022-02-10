WESTERLY — Stephane Wrembel, the French guitarist known as "the living face of Gypsy jazz," a musician who has been described as "simply one of the finest guitar players in the world," has a surprise for local fans who come to hear him play at the Knick Friday night, and it's genius.
"Daisy Castro will play violin," said Wrembel Monday afternoon as he discussed his music, the score he created for Woody Allen's new film, "Rifkin’s Festival," and Friday's concert.
"She is pure genius," added Wrembel in his distinctive French accent, "and my favorite violin player."
"Her soul pours out music and shows amazing creativity, poetry, imagination, dreams," Wrembel told Jersey Jazz Magazine.
The whole show "is going to be really, really good," predicted Wrembel who learned to play music from the Gypsies by spending time at their campsites in the French countryside.
Joining Castro and Wrembel will be Josh Kaye on guitar, Nick Anderson on drums and Ari Folman-Cohen on bass.
"Every show is different," he added. "Different and unique. It depends on the crowd."
"So," he added with a laugh, "this will be your one shot in the whole world."
Wrembel, who has played at the Knick a number of times over the years, gained fame with his "Bistro Fada," a tune that captivated movie- and music-lovers a few years back in Woody Allen's "Midnight In Paris." His original compositions have also been featured in Allen’s "Vicki Cristina Barcelona" (“Big Brother”).
"Rifkin’s Festival" is the fourth Allen film he said he's "had the privilege of contributing music" to.
Born in Paris and raised in Fontainebleau — the home of impressionism and Django Reinhardt — Wrembel first studied classical piano, at the age of four.
"My teacher played with many renowned musicians," said Wrembel in a musician's statement. "She was very old school but she taught me how to interpret and how to make a phrase from beginning to end. My entire classical training from ages four to 16 was about how to interpret."
In his mid-teens, he said, he discovered he had an affinity for guitar.
"I started practicing very intensely," he said. "I was a big Pink Floyd fan; that remains my favorite music."
Wrembel spent hours learning David Gilmour's style. When he was 17, he decided to become a professional musician.
"I knew I had to practice 18 hours a day, and after I got my high school diploma I decided that was what I was going to do," he said. "I had a classical background, a passion for rock music, and then I found out about Django. I fell in love with the very strong impressionist feel in his music."
"Some people live in the shadow of Django," he said, "Others live in his light ... that's the path I choose."
Known for the breadth and range of his playing and for compositions that are unmatched, Wrembel has been releasing a steady stream of music since 2006. The Gitane guitar company has even named a model after him.
A few years back, he and his band began recording tributes to Reinhardt on Water Is Life Records. "The Django Experiment I and II" came first followed by "The Django Experiment III," and "The Django Experiment IV."
Wrembel released "Django L’Impressionniste," featuring 17 of Reinhardt’s preludes for solo guitar, followed by a book of his transcriptions in April of 2021.
All the albums feature the band's interpretation of the songs of Reinhardt, as well as Wrembel's original compositions, and those of other writers of the same vein of music.
"The Django Experiment I" and "II" were released in conjunction with the Wrembel-produced "Django A Gogo" concert held at Carnegie Hall. The event received rave reviews and included guitar masters Al Di Meola, Larry Keel, Stochelo Rosenberg and other gifted musicians all celebrating the music of Django Reinhardt.
Since 2003, he has produced the Django a Gogo Festival, bringing together some of the finest musicians in the world to celebrate the Sinti guitar style to perform in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Town Hall.
His show "Django New Orleans" recently sold out eight shows at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center. His other program, "Shades of Django," will be presented in performing arts centers around the country this coming fall.
"Beautiful, beautiful," said award-winning guitarist Wrembel Monday afternoon. "It was all very organic."
As far as the process of working with Allen on "Rifkin’s Festival," Wrembel described the process as "all very organic" and "sort of vague."
"It was vague but that's good," he added with a laugh. "I like keeping it vague."
