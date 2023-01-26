STONINGTON — Antoinette Brim-Bell, Connecticut’s eighth state poet laureate, will share her poems and reflect on her life, the power of words for social change, and the importance of poems and spoken word in her community at La Grua Center next week at an event co-sponsored by the James Merrill House.
A sought-after speaker, editor, educator and consultant, Brim-Bell is a professor of English at Capital Community College in Hartford and the author of three full-length poetry collections: "These Women You Gave Me," "Icarus in Love" and "Psalm of the Sunflower."
A Cave Canem Foundation Fellow and an alumna of Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation, Brim-Bell's poetry has appeared in various journals, magazines, textbooks, and anthologies, including "Villanelles, 44 on 44: Forty-Four African American Writers on the 44th President of the United States," Poetry Magazine and Poem-a-Day.
Additionally, Brim-Bell has published critical work, most notably, essays “Living Behind the Numbers: A Statistic Muses about her Life” (National Association of African American Studies Monograph Series); “The Myopic Eye in Alice Walker’s ‘Flowers’” (Critical Insights: Alice Walker, Salem Press); and “Juxtaposed Dichotomies: the idealized white suburban pastoral, the surrealist tableau of black poverty & the women in between” (The Whiskey of Our Discontent: Gwendolyn Brooks as Conscience and Change Agent, Haymarket Books).
Also a printmaker and collage artist, Brim-Bell exhibited both poetry and monoprints in "Jazz: An exhibition of Poetry, Prints, and Photography" at the Sumner McKnight Crosby Jr. Gallery in New Haven, and "Sheroes," in partnership with the Alliance of Women Veterans at the Grove in New Haven.
Brim-Bell serves on the board of directors of Indolent Arts Foundation based in New York City, is a past board member of OneWorld Progressive Institute, and is a past president of the board of directors of the Creative Arts Workshop in New Haven.
Additionally, Brim-Bell hosted a series of Black History Month television programs for the OneWorld Progressive Institute and was a guest host of Patrick Oliver’s Literary Nation Talk Radio (KABF 88.3, Little Rock), for which she interviewed a variety of entertainers, literary figures, political pundits and community developers.
In March, "In Her Image," a ballet by Sarah Grace based on Brim-Bell's poetry collection, will be performed on the Alvin Ailey stage.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
