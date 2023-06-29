WESTERLY — Ben Bailey, the comedian known for the Emmy Award-winning hit series "Cash Cab,” will make an appearance at the United next month, stopping by in the middle of a cross-country national tour.
Long before he got behind the wheel of “Cash Cab,” Ben Bailey left his home in a small town in New Jersey and headed to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of a career in show business. Six weeks later he found himself on stage at The Comedy Store.
Shortly thereafter, Bailey returned to the East Coast and started hanging out at the comedy clubs in New York City. He quickly became a crowd favorite and has since performed at all the major festivals — Montreal and Chicago (Just for Laughs), the (hallowed and former) Aspen Comedy Arts Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival — as well as at clubs and theaters around the world.
By 2005, Bailey had appeared in several commercials, on Fox's "MADtv" and became a regular on "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn." He also made stand-up appearances on HBO, NBC, "Star Search," "Last Call with Carson Daly" and "The Late Show."
Bailey drove the smash hit series “Cash Cab” (still in syndication around the world) for over 550 episodes. Bailey was nominated four times for a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Game Show Host, winning the award in 2010, 2011 and 2013. “Cash Cab” won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show in 2008, 2009 and 2010. In 2013, the show appeared in TV Guide's list of the 60 greatest game shows ever.
He’s also hosted several other television shows, including NBC’s "Who's Still Standing" and "Best in The Business," Discovery’s "After the Catch" and NatGeo’s “Brain Games,” and he's appeared in multiple pilots.
Bailey starred in two specials for Comedy Central, "Road Rage and Accidental Ornithology" in 2011, and “Ben Bailey: Live and Uncensored” in 2016.
Bailey has a YouTube channel, “Ben Bailey Comedy," and currently tours the country as a national headliner.
— Sun staff
