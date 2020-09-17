WESTERLY — The play once described as a "one-act absurdist comedy that turns a jaundiced eye on American values" is the fall offering from Westerly's Stage Door Theater Company.
Edward Albee's "The American Dream" will be performed as a live stage-reading Sunday in Wilcox Park at 2 p.m., according to Eugene J. Celico, the theater company's artistic director.
"A unique, brilliant, comic nightmare," said Celico, the play is also "a fantasy of the highest order."
"I chose the play for two reasons," said Celico. "One, the American Dream no longer exists, and two, this play is an absurdist play that deals with all those things that happened in the 1960s that led to the demise of the American Dream."
"'The American Dream' is about one of America's most dysfunctional families," added Celico, who is also a playwright, "and it also planted the seeds for 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf.'"
In the preface to one publication of "The American Dream," according to the Edward Albee Society, Albee explains the content of the play this way: "The play is an examination of the 'American Scene,' an attack on the substitution of artificial for real values in our society, a condemnation of complacency, cruelty, emasculation and vacuity; it is a stand against the fiction that everything in this slipping land of ours is peachy-keen."
The reading will features the talents of Ellen Atwood in the role of Grandma; Nancy Young as Mummy; Ana Alosco as Mrs. Barker; Lou Alosco as Daddy and Avery Moody as the Young Man, Celico said.
Celico invites the community to "bring a friend, food and be ready to be inspired."
"This play will remain with you for a very long time," Celico said, stressing that "theater's primary function is to help us understand what it is like to be human ... and this play does just that."
"The COVID guy must not stand in the way of us, the creative people who collectively provoke, inspire and hopefully make a difference," he added. "See you in the park!"
Admission is free, with donations welcome, Celico said. The rain date is Sept. 27. COVID-19 protocols are required for all audiences members, so please bring their own masks and social distance as necessary.
For more information please call Celico at 860-514-5821.
