WESTERLY — Eugene J. Celico, the director, playwright and founder of Stage Door Theater Company, is certain about one thing.
"We need to laugh," said Celico one evening this week as he discussed the debut of his comedy, "Lois has Something to Tell Albert," which opens next week in Wilcox Park. "We all need to laugh more. We need to stop politicizing everything and we need to laugh."
With that belief in mind, Celico, who has written a number of plays and directed dozens of local productions over the years, reworked "Answer the Phone, Bob!" a play he wrote a few years and turned it into "Lois has Something to tell Albert."
"It's sort of a homage to A. R. Gurney's 'Love Letters,'" Celico said. "We had a good response from it last time, so I've updated it a bit to make it more relevant."
The play, he said, centers around Albert and Lois, a couple who have been married for more than 40 years.
Albert, an architect, who has been living in Dubai for several months consulting on a hotel he designed, and Lois, a retired third-grade school teacher, stayed behind in Matunuck.
One day Lois receives some information that will change their lives forever. She needs to reach Albert immediately. Their only mode of communication is by cell phone. Reception is spotty at best, and Albert doesn't always answer his cell, something that infuriates Lois. But on this day with this big news, she just can't get through at all.
Mary Sue Frishman, an actor who regularly appears in Celico's productions, plays the role of Louise and Joe Harper plays Albert.
"It's a lot of fun," said Celico. "We're excited to present it. I actually had to do some pretty deep research for it too."
Guests should bring chairs, blankets, maybe dinner or snacks, Celico said, and mostly they "should get read to laugh."
They probably won't be laughing too much for Stage Door's next production, however.
The theater company will present Shakespeare's monumental tragedy, "Macbeth," in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.