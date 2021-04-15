NEW LONDON — The Connecticut Early Music Society will present a virtual concert on Sunday designed to celebrate the 1814 Thos. Butcher square piano recently donated to the society in a first-time collaboration between the society and New London Maritime Society.
Artistic Director Ian Watson has planned a program of works he describes as "contemporaneous with the instrument" and which "reflect the venue in which they’ll be performed — the marvelous Custom House Maritime Museum in New London."
The concert will be preceded by a conversation between Watson and Susan Tamulevich, the museum's executive director.
"Viewers will enjoy our discussion of the two-hundred-year-old square piano and special concert program and the remarkable Custom House Maritime Museum," Watson said.
The concert, which will showcase "both the fine instrument and the historic setting," was recorded in the museum and takes its cue from the nautical venue.
Many of these pieces will be well known to fans of Patrick O'Brien's Aubrey/Maturin series, Watson said in a statement. The final duet is featured in the movie "Master and Commander," starring Russell Crowe.
The concert will feature Watson playing the square piano, Susanna Ogata on violin and Guy Fishman on cello.
Square pianos, keyboard instruments developed in the mid-18th century, enjoyed tremendous popularity in England, Europe, and America and aren’t actually square, according to a statement from the society. Jane Austen, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were among those who owned square pianos. Eventually the pianos were replaced by larger, more powerful instruments in the mid-19th century. Fortunately, examples of early square pianos have survived, which allow the audience to hear music composed for them as it was intended to be heard.
The piano was donated to the society by the Grady-Keith/ Keith Schumacher Family of Ledyard.
Concert proceeds will benefit both organizations. The concert and conversation may be viewed by ticket-holders until May 10.
The Connecticut Early Music Society, founded in 1982, promotes the knowledge and appreciation of Early Music in New London County and southeastern Connecticut. The society presents concerts, lectures and festivals that feature Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque and early classical music performed in historically appropriate style.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
