WESTERLY — In a sure sign that summer is around the corner, the Misquamicut Springfest will make a return this weekend after a two-year hiatus.
This weekend will mark the 12th year for the event, which is sponsored by the Misquamicut Business Association and has traditionally attracted thousands of people to Westerly's shoreline each May.
With more than a dozen food vendors, a world-class carnival featuring spectacular rides, carnival games and panoramic views of Block Island from atop the Ferris wheel, the festival will also feature live musical performances throughout the weekend beginning Friday with concerts by Aquanett and No Exit Four.
On Saturday, Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thang will perform, as will Kyle Vincent, the musician Barry Manilow said is "one of the best singer-songwriters to come along since the heyday of Tin Pan Alley."
Besides the full line-up of entertainment, Springfest will include a demonstration by students from Kiefer’s Martial Arts, a "Food Truck Rodeo Carnival," and on Sunday, the "Classic Car Show with The Doc."
Fifty commercial vendors will set up shop in the causeway, and a popular "Beer and Wine Tent" will be part of the outdoor weekend celebration.
For more information, visit Misquamicut Beach on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or visit www.misquamicutfestival.org.
