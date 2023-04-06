WESTERLY — The third exhibition at Westerly's AIR Studio Gallery will spotlight the work of guest artist Shari Weschler, in addition to the work of gallery owners Annie Wildey and Michael Fanelli.
Wildey said the show explores "resilience, transformation and the return to natural and emotional form."
Weschler will share new work from her ongoing "Bunni" series, said Wildey, "cynical and humorous story tellers of human circumstances and a complex psyche.
"Channeled through cute, soft figures, they are fast, fierce, shape-shifting and intelligent creatures," said Wildey. "They emerge into existence as intuitively and fearlessly as the color palette she [Weschler ] uses."
"Always with something to say," she added, "often a message from the inner child tugging at our hearts."
Gallery-goers will also get a glimpse of Weschler's 365 illustration journal, Wildey said, which was launched Jan. 1, 2023, and includes "one-a-day drawings to help unload the tales of peril and slow redemption as she springs back."
Wildey's work will include "several new timeless seascape paintings, meditations of the rising and receding tides," she said.
"Working with a muted almost monochromatic palette, and a gestural stroke that celebrates the accidental mark, we are still able to feel the power and grace" of her seascapes in a poetic and meaningful way, she said.
Fanelli's photographs, on paper and aluminum, are intimate studies of small branches during their seasonal dormancy and vernal awakening, Wildey said.
"Exposures are made to render the detail of the branch, often with the light source included in the frame."
The focus is shallow, Wildey added, "isolating time and place. The brittle twigs of winter allow us to see the structure of the organism, like bones, veins or capillaries. Delicate in nature yet able to endure the harshness of winter while preparing to spring back to regrow in new directions, giving us insight to the secret life of branches."
Air Studio Gallery opened last December to bring "something fresh to the arts community in Westerly, blurring the line between gallery, studio, and something altogether new," said Wildey. "With three rooms and an abundance of space, visitors will find exhibitions that brings together artwork in surprising and inventive ways."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
