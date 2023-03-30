WESTERLY — The April show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, “The Feast for the Senses — Spring Is Here,” promises to bring spring to life with paintings, photographs and three-dimensional art by its more than 50 artist members, said Karen Piazza, a watercolor artist and cooperative member.
"The fragrance of new blossoms and spring rain, the sound of birdsong and bees, the glow of the sun and the brilliant blue of the sky all stimulate our senses," said Piazza in a statement about the April show, which will feature the works of artist members Kristie Foss and Serena Bates.
Foss, said Piazza, works with polymer, "a medium that appeals to her love of color and all things floral, creating items that reflect both what she sees and can imagine."
Foss creates jewelry, adding inks, powders and color agents to her clay to create layers of color. This month she has tried two new surface applications on the clay. One technique, called faded applications, uses mica powders and acrylics, and the other uses liquid watercolors.
Bates is a sculpture artist, working in clay, bronze and stone.
"Her sculptures bring stories to life, incorporating a mixture of ideas and visions from people and the environment around her," said Piazza.
"Bates’ passion is sculpting portraits — busts and full figures, both serious and whimsical — and all sorts of creatures and animals, both domestic and marine," Piazza said. "She trusts her observations, intuition and connection to the stories of the people and animals that she portrays."
Bates exhibits in a number of national galleries and has won numerous awards for her sculptures.
The gallery will also offer several classes during the month of April, Piazza said.
Artist member Tammy Blais, who creates highly stylized paintings, many featuring nautical themes primarily using her palette knife, will offer four two-hour classes where participants will sketch a motif and then produce a finished oil painting using only a palette knife. Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays, April 4, 11, 18, and 25. The cost for each session is $50 and pre-registration is required at Tammy@tammyblaisart.com.
Artist Patricia Cheyne will offer a two-session class called “Adding Texture In Your Artwork” on April 11 and 18, and will teach techniques using materials including acrylic, molding paste and tissue paper, all of which will be adaptable to use on paintings, collages and prints. Participants will create samples in sketchbooks and use these techniques to create a unique piece of artwork. The cost will be $80 for members, and $110 for non-members. All supplies will be provided. Preregistration is required at cheynepatricia@gmail.com.
The gallery will also award a scholarship through the Continuum Arts Foundation, whose mission is "to pay it forward by supporting young artists in need," Piazza said. The gallery is serving as the designated nonprofit sponsor for the foundation. The winning recipient will receive a $1,000 award to be used for art education, supplies or equipment and be given the honor of showing their work or performing at the cooperative.
The application deadline is April 3 for Westerly students and April 28 for Stonington students. For more information, contact Serena Bates at batessculpture@gmail.com or 401-932-9775.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
