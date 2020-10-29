EXETER — Lorén Spears, executive director of the Tomaquag Museum, has been appointed to the board of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, a professional association that includes the nation’s 56 state and jurisdictional arts agencies.
The agency is a national, nonpartisan organization that champions public support for the arts in America, according to Randall Rosenbaum, executive director of the Rhode Island State Arts Council on the Arts, who made the announcement earlier this week. Spears was appointed to the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts board in 2018 by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.
As a board member of the agency, Rosenbaum said, Spears will join "others from throughout the nation in advancing the work of state arts agencies that support arts and culture here in Rhode Island and throughout the United States."
"Lorén is a cultural leader here in Rhode Island,” said Rosenbaum, "and she will represent our state and other states and territories on this national board. She will also speak for the important contribution of Native artists and communities throughout the country. We couldn’t be happier to have Lorén serve in this capacity.”
“I am thrilled to be serving on the NASAA board advancing the arts and culture across this country," said Spears. "As an Indigenous person, I am proud to represent Rhode Island and the Native community locally and nationally.
The Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, which features an extensive collection and archive that focuses on tribal communities of Southern New England, is dedicated to sharing Native culture, arts and history from a First Person perspective. It is Rhode Island's only Indigenous Museum.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
