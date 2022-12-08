NEW LONDON — Soweto Gospel Choir, the critically acclaimed South African world music sensations, will perform at Connecticut College Saturday as they continue along on their 53-city North American tour.
The three-time Grammy-winning choir, whose staunch supporters have included both South African President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has performed for U.S. President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey and has collaborated with such musicians as Peter Gabriel, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and John Legend, among numerous others.
Since their introduction to American audiences in 2004, the choristers have consistently won the hearts of fans. Today, when people seem to be yearning for good news and positive messages, Soweto Gospel Choir fills a void.
"Their ability to transcend race, religion, age, sex and language, is a welcomed balm," according to one critic. "They are on a mission to continue to spread their much-needed messages of love, unity and hope to audiences throughout the world."
“Both South Africa and America have experienced the same type of segregation and oppression," said Shimmy Jiyane, the charismatic choir master. "Music was and continues to be a way that the people protest and express opposition. It can express suffering and reach the soul with a message of freedom and hope like nothing else. Through the universal language of music, people are unified globally and they are healed and given hope through the power of songs."
Direct from South Africa, the singers will share a special program that celebrates American and South African artists associated with the struggles for civil rights and social justice throughout their countries’ complex histories. The concert opens with a rousing program of South African freedom songs that inspired their Rainbow Nation. Then, the choir’s performance moves to the United States, featuring works by legendary artists Billie Holliday, James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin.
Soweto Gospel Choir, comprised of young musicians mostly in their 20s, was formed in late 2002. Now 20 years in the making, the singers are continuing to reach new heights and feel more committed to their vision than ever before.
"COVID hit everyone hard," said Jiyane. "Economies plummeted, many people lost their family members, friends, businesses, jobs and homes. All our mental health suffered and we all experienced how life can change in the blink of an eye. For us as artists not to be able to express our art broke our hearts. Our desire is that through listening to this album we can help start the healing process to enable people to find hope."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.