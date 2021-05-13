PROVIDENCE — Soprano Laquita Mitchell, a performer who consistently earns acclaim in eminent opera companies throughout North America and Europe, will join Rhode Island Philharmonic Conductor Bramwell Tovey Saturday for a program called "Mahler," a chamber orchestra arrangement of Mahler's Symphony No.4.
Mahler's "Fourth Symphony" has been called heartfelt because it is said that he reveals his world through the innocent eyes of a child.
Mitchell, a Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions Grand Prize winner, has led performances with the Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City Opera, Washington National Opera and Opéra Comique in Paris, among many others.
A 2004 Sara Tucker Award winner, Mitchell was also the First Prize Winner of the Wiener Kammer Oper’s 2003 Hans Gabor Belvedere Competition, and the First Prize Winner of the Houston Grand Opera Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers, as well as the winner of the Audience Choice award. An alumna of the San Francisco Opera’s Merola Program and the Houston Grand Opera Studio, she completed her master’s and the Professional Studies Certificate at the Manhattan School of Music, and completed her Bachelor’s in Music Education at Westminster Choir College.
As an educator, she has given master classes at major universities and colleges, including Historic Black Colleges and Universities. A vocal instructor at the Conservatory of Music of Brooklyn College CUNY, she has taught at Manhattan School of Music's summer voice camp for more than five years and is now a faculty voice instructor.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
