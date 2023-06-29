KINGSTON — The Kingston Chamber Music Festival returns for its 34th season with a mix of classic fan favorites paired with new offerings.
A total of seven concerts, beginning July 26, will be held during two weeks in July and August at Edwards Auditorium on the University of Rhode Island campus.
Founded in 1989, the festival was the brainchild of David Kim, who has been the concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra since 1999. Under the artistic direction of Natalie Zhu, the festival continues to bring many of the world’s finest musicians to southern Rhode Island.
The festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 26, with Richard Woodhams, principal oboe of the Philadelphia Orchestra from 1977 to 2018. The concert will feature rarely performed pieces by French composer Jean Francaix and Czech composer Josef Suk, which Woodhams will perform along with Ayano Ninomiya, violin; Che-Hung Chen, viola; Clancy Newman, cello; and Natalie Zhu, piano. On Friday, July 28, the Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet returns with a program of Grammy-winning composer Mason Bates, Béla Bartók, and Franz Schubert.
The combinations of Woodhams, the Dover Quartet, and Natalie Zhu and her husband, Che-Hung Chen, the first Taiwanese member of the Philadelphia Orchestra who has won first prize at the Banff International String Quartet Competition, will perform on Sunday, July 30. Woodhams and the Dover Quartet will collaborate on pieces by Bernhard Crusell. Dover’s first violinist Joel Link will perform with Zhu, offering Fauré’s magical violin sonata in A Major. The Dover Quartet and Chen will perform the Viola Quintet by Antonín Dvořák.
On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux will join violinists Jasmine Lin and Zachary DePue, violist Burchard Tang and cellist Priscilla Lee, performing Aaron Jay Kernis’s 100 Greatest Dance Hits. The evening will also feature cellist Yegor Dyachkov, clarinetist David Shifrin and pianist Amy Yang.
A concert titled “One of A Kind” on Friday, Aug. 4, will feature the collaborative expertise of Che-Yen Chen, viola; Jasmine Lin, viola; Burchard Tang, viola; Yegor Dyachkov, cello; Priscilla Lee, cello; Dominique de Williencourt, cello; Zach dePue, violin; Jasmine Lin, violin; Amy Yang, piano; and Natalie Zhu, piano.
“I doubt anyone has ever programmed this way before,” says Artistic Director Natalie Zhu. “My husband Che-Hung Chen and I came up with this idea of pairing up the same instruments together for the entire concert. We realized we had three cellists, three violists, and two violinists who also play viola coming that week, which provided a fantastic but rare opportunity to explore chamber music written for four violas and three cellos.”
On Saturday, Aug. 5, French cellist and composer Dominique de Williencourt will perform the only solo recital of the festival at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Kingston. Williencourt will play Incantations of the Lonesome Cellist with two Bach suites and one of his compositions on Caucasian themes.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, the festival finale will kick off with a mini concert by one of Zhu’s piano students, William Ge. The concert will feature a piece for viola, cello, and piano by composer Tina Davidson, whose memoir "Let Your Heart Be Broken" was published in March of this year.
In addition, a Meet the Artist series with interviews of different artists will be held an hour before each concert, and the festival finale features a young artist pre-concert performance.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kingstonchambermusic.org/tickets or call 401-308-3614.
— Sun staff
