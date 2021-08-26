NEW LONDON — The Emergent Theatre Project will present its debut production, "Solace," a new play by New London-based playwright Michael Bradford, next week at Hygienic Art Park as part of New London’s “Eat in the Street” event.
"Solace" tells the story of Solace, a young woman who receives a phone call from a father she hasn’t seen or heard from in almost 20 years. The phone call opens a box of questions she never knew she had. Her father’s murder, moments before they actually meet, prompts a dialogue with Solace and the murderer that puts 10 square blocks of her East St. Louis neighborhood in stark relief against the endless Pacific Ocean that her father promised to lay at her feet.
"Solace" was developed through a Roundtable program sponsored by The Lark, an OBIE-winning, international theater laboratory, based in New York City, dedicated to amplifying the voices of playwrights by providing transformative support within a global community.
Roundtables are informal work sessions that provide playwrights with the opportunity to hear a play read aloud with actors, Lark staff, and sometimes other members of the community who may serve as a resource for the writer. Roundtables are unrehearsed and unstaged table readings focused on the text and designed to support a playwright in exploring self-identified writing goals and questions about their plays, with an intimate group of peers.
"'Solace' represents a community making sense of chaos and the effect that one person’s actions can have on another,” said Bradford. “When I wrote the play, I wanted to tell a story of joy, loss, questions, and answer-seeking that transcends time and place.
"Whether the action onstage takes place in the current day or in the distant past, whether the scene is set in a living room, prison cell, bodega, or along the Pacific Ocean coastline, each character is attempting to recover from a perceived loss," he continued. "'Solace' explores how that sense of loss, and how making human connections, can change each of our lives.”
“From the first reading of Michael’s play, I was moved by its bold, poetic language; it is inescapable,” said the New London-based director of the piece, Nathan Caron. “The themes of connection, family, time, responsibility, justice, and ultimately redemption, touch on many of the thoughts that have been weighing on my mind, especially as communities, such as the creative community in New London, persevere and look to move forward in this new pandemic reality."
"'Solace'" is the first production for the theatre project, with the word ‘emergent’ taking particular meaning as ‘the result of complex, unusual, or unforeseen circumstances,'" added Caron. "I hope that the complex, unusual circumstances that led to the creation of the Emergent Theatre Project result in thought-provoking staged works, such as 'Solace,' in which questions of community, empathy and understanding can be explored.”
Bradford’s work has been produced at venues in New York, including Off-Broadway and various theaters, regionally in Hartford, Chicago, and Seattle, and internationally in Havana, London and Tirgu Mures.
The cast, directed by Caron, includes Tamia Lopez as Solace, Bryttani McGhee as Moms, Robert Bernard as Father, Chima Chikazunga as Passage, and Anthony Solano as Andre.
The production is stage-managed by Carin Jennie Estey with scenic design by Amber Meadows and sound design by Mack Lynn Gauthier.
Developed by a New London-based creative team, with a company of actors from Connecticut, New York, and California, "Solace" represents a fresh, culturally progressive artistic development for eastern Connecticut's arts scene, said Matt Levy, a consultant for the project.
The play comes with a content warning: This production includes strong language, gun violence, the use of gunshot sound effects, and discussions of slavery. Patrons with questions about the nature of these situations should call 860-917-4834.
The premiere of "Solace" will take place Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. The Sept. 2 show will include pre-performance presentations by former New London Poet Laureate Rhonda M. Ward beginning at 7 p.m.
Visit Hygienic.org for more information and follow the Emergent Theatre Project on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for production news and company information.
