A REVIEW
"Sweat," Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning powerhouse of a play, now onstage at the Gamm Theatre — directed with tenderness and depth by Rachel Walshe and with a remarkable cast — opens with a disturbing scene. But once we grasp what's going on and why, our horror gives way to compassion, our disgust to empathy and our disdain to understanding.
The cards are stacked against the characters in "Sweat," and there's plenty of sorrow to go around in the rustbelt world of factories, unfairness and broken dreams.
"Sweat" is centered around a group of blue-collar factory workers in the post-industrial Reading, Pennsylvania, of 2000, and takes place mostly in a dive bar where Stan (Steve Kidd), the bartender who walks with a limp, keeps full the glasses of Cynthia (Kym Gomes), Casey (Tracey Seymour Kim) and Jessie (Kelly Seigh), the three regulars whose friendships serve as the heart of the play. The women share stories about their kids, their hopes, their lost dreams, their husbands and their back-breaking jobs on the floor of the mill, while they swill their whiskey. And they keep a tradition: celebrating one another's birthdays at the bar year after year.
Early on in the play, in a scene that is as hilarious as it is heart-breaking, Jessie, who's been passed out at a corner booth, wakes up to go to the bathroom. When she returns, her pink satin party dress is stuck in her pantyhose, thus exposing her rear end to the audience. We don't pity her, though, nor do we laugh at her. We like Jessie, we've met Jessie. Jessie the factory worker who once dreamed of traveling along the Hippie Trail. Seigh is a marvelous actor.
Cynthia's ex-husband, Brucie (Jason Quinn), is also dealing with broken dreams. He's been boozing and using ever since his union was locked out at another plant. When Cynthia, in a weak moment, let him come home around Christmastime, he made off with most of the presents under the tree. At times Brucie is so stupefied, sad and out of it, he just sits hangdog, blankly staring out at the audience. Quinn gives a memorable albeit painful performance.
All the while, Stan, the bartender (Kidd, as always, is superb), a third-generation factory worker who got his limp from a factory accident, listens, weighs in when necessary and holds the group together.
But back now to that difficult opening scene which takes place in 2008, eight years after the bulk of the play takes place.
Even though we're initially greeted by the welcoming sound of rock 'n' roll music from the jukebox when we first walk into the theater space, and even though the long bar full of booze and decorated with a string of twinkling red and green lights and neon beer signs is visible on the stage, the music stops, the lights dim, and the bar fades into the background once we're settled into our seats.
When the lights come back on, we meet Jason, a sullen young, white man (Conor Delaney), who has an enormous and ugly black swastika — and assorted other symbols of white supremacy — tattooed on his neck and face.
It is a jarring, uncomfortable sight to be sure.
Jason is sitting, legs outstretched, at a desk with his parole officer, a Black man named Evan (Jermaine L. Pearson). Evan is growing impatient with Jason and his lousy attitude. He's had it with Jason's complaining and his inability to get his life back on track after his eight-year prison stint. Delaney, in his Gamm debut, nails his portrayal of the lost, angry, confused young man.
In the next scene, we're introduced to Chris (Erik Robles is excellent), a young Black man, also fresh out of prison, and also meeting with Evan. Chris, on the other hand, has found hope and purpose in religion, and intends to go back to school and make something of his life.
The story starts to take shape and the horror of the Nazi symbols begins to fade.
While we don't learn what sent the two men to jail until much later in the play, we do learn that Jason is Casey's son and Chris is Cynthia's son.
We also learn that eight years earlier, the two men were friends, close friends. Actually the young men and their mothers — were like one big family. They found comfort and solidarity at the bar where they commiserated with one another and where Stan kept a watchful eye while Oscar (Jaime José-Hernandez), the bar back, silently observed the goings on.
Life was bleak, jobs were on the line and money was tight, but the friends had each other. Well, for a while anyway.
When Cynthia and Casey both apply for the same promotion to management — and Cynthia gets it and Casey doesn't, the friendships becomes fractured and the bar family falls apart.
While each of the actors give strong, heartfelt, genuine performances — and Gomes' Cynthia is superb, it might be Kim's fiery portrayal of Casey that will stay with you the longest.
As the writer Susan Dominus said about Nottage's characters, they are "human, sympathetic and usually deeply flawed — misguided in ways that have devastating consequences for themselves and those around them."
