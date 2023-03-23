A REVIEW
Wow, what a story. Wow, what a play. A modern (often humorous) retelling of a tale from the dark British "witch-hunting" era that begs the question: what would it take for you to consider selling your soul to the devil?
"Witch," by up and coming playwright Jen Silverman, on stage at Burbage Theatre in Pawtucket through April 9, is well worth the drive north.
An absorbing, surprising production, "Witch," is sharply, smartly directed (by Allison Crews) and expertly performed on a simple, sparse but fitting stage (in a castle and a hut) with superb lighting, costumes and music.
Described by Silverman as a "dark comedy about despair," "Witch" is based on "The Witch of Edmonton" an English Jacobean play written in 1621 by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker and John Ford, which is based on supposed real-life events.
In an interview, Silverman said she has long had an "obsession" with the play, but never knew what she would do exactly with "this sprawling, subversive, Jacobean play."
All Silverman knew, she said, was that the story drew her in. Well, Silverman clearly figured out what to do. She's created a version with the power to draw us in, capture us and keep us in suspense to the bitter end.
There is so much packed into this play (including an authentic, frightening, fight scene), you'll definitely want to go with friends so you can discuss the performances, the meaning, the music and the expert direction once you leave the cozy space (tucked away in a blue mill building off Broadway) which is exactly what we did last Sunday afternoon.
I've been attempting to make it to Burbage for a while now. I've long been intrigued by the offerings and the folks involved. Jeff Church, the artistic director, is an exceptional talent who performs regularly at the Gamm in Warwick, and at Trinity Rep. Board member Vince Petronio is a good friend, an excellent actor and director (and a URI professor emeritus) and board member Quinn Bryan is the daughter of a dear friend, who's gifted with some pretty amazing artistic talents.
At last, the stars aligned, and there we were last Sunday afternoon, with our friends, Bay Staters who moved to Cranston about a year ago and are still amazed by the many gifts the Ocean State has to offer. We can now add Burbage Theatre to the list of things that contribute to Rhode Island as cultural mecca.
"Witch" centers around Scratch (the talented Zach Gibb) a smooth and mysterious outsider who arrives (sleekly clad in tight black leather) in the quiet village of Edmonton and swiftly begins bargaining for souls and opens with a monologue from Elizabeth Sawyer (MJ Daly is superb), an outcast accused of being a witch and ostracized by the villagers.
"Do I have hope that things will get better?" she asks, or is it better to just burn it all down and start again? This becomes the central question of the play and for the rest of the characters: the lord of the castle, Sir Arthur Banks (Aaron Morris) his son, Cuddy Banks, who simply wants to be a Morris Dancer (Alex Crespo-Rosario is extraordinary), Frank Thorney (a brooding Jared Nobrega) and Winnifred (Mary Mullane) the maid in love with Frank.
Fortunately, for us, we got to meet the director, who was in the audience (observing her cast members with visible, emotional tenderness) and shared several interesting facts at the play's end. The music, she said, is from composer Cliff Martinez, a former Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer who has written music for a number of shows like "The Knick," and movies like "Lincoln Lawyer."
Crews also said as soon as she read the script, she imagined Crespo-Rosario in the role of Cuddy Banks. Crespo-Rosario, a Rhode Island College grad who majored in dance performance and musical theatre, is a Miranda Family fellow who worked as a dance captain at Trinity Rep's Young Actors Summer Institute. In other words, the role of Cuddy was almost tailor made for the acrobatic young actor-dancer.
Crespo-Rosario's dance performance — the stunning, bloody centerpiece of the play — begins with the simple steps of a Morris Dance, flows into an elegiac ballet with touches of gymnastics and modern jazz, and comes to the crashing finale with haunting moves of a whirling dervish. It was something to behold. As is "Witch."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.