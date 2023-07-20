WESTERLY — The Colonial Theatre will add a little something extra to their outdoor stage in Wilcox Park this year.
In addition to "The Tempest," William Shakespeare's "mystical tale of vengeance, betrayal and magic," which opens Saturday, the company will offer pre-show entertainment prior to most performances.
On Saturday before the "The Tempest" opens, theatergoers will be entertained by Rob Holland and LTD beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Maggie Welch will take the stage before the show on Wednesday, July 27; Alex Hatch on Friday, July 28; POP on Saturday, July 29; Youth on the Mic on Sunday, July 30; Christine Cooney and Bil Groth on Thursday, Aug. 3; Mystic River Brass Ensemble on Friday, Aug. 4, 5 and 10; Westminster Youth String Ensemble on Sunday, Aug. 6; the Westerly Band on Wednesday, Aug. 9; and Alexa Adler on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12.
"The Tempest," directed by Marion Markham, will begin each night through Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
The story of shipwreck and magic begins with a ship caught in a violent storm with Alonso, the king of Naples, on board. On a nearby island, the exiled Duchess of Milan, Prospera, tells her daughter, Miranda, that she herself caused the storm with her magical powers.
Prospera and Miranda have been living on the island for the last 12 years where they are served by a spirit named Ariel and a native islander, Caliban. Prospera had been banished by her brother, Antonio — who is also on the doomed ship — and who conspired with Alonso to become the duke.
New York City-based actor Lee Fitzpatrick will play the role of Prospera; Ariel will be played by Rhode Islander Patrick Mark Saunders, and Caliban by New York-based actor David Heron.
Lindsey Rodriguez plays Miranda and Nicholas Byers plays Ferdinand, a prince, who falls in love with Miranda.
Heron, who has performed in several Colonial productions over the years, is from Jamaica, making him a "real life islander playing an islander," Markham said.
Heron recently shot the pilot for the TV series "From Yard" — in which he stars — about a Jamaican man who moves to New York in the 1960s. The show will have its world premiere in September in New York, Heron said.
The series is described as "an immigrant urban drama that follows the life of the author from his childhood days growing up in Jamaica through his often turbulent young adulthood in New York City, including his years as a parole officer, as he struggles to find his own path amidst personal and professional challenges and tragedy," according to Broadway World.
The series is produced by Leland and Phaedra Benford through Cupcake Rapture Studios in Atlanta.
Coincidentally, Heron said, the name of the series' executive producer is David G. Heron, but the two men are unrelated.
"I play the role of his real-life dad, Samuel Heron," Heron said in an email. "So David Heron the actor, is playing the role of Samuel Heron, father of the man who is the focus of the story, whose name is David G. Heron! You can't make this stuff up!"
And, he added, "the role of David G. Heron as a little boy — my son in other words — is played by my nephew Adam Christian, in his professional acting debut!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.