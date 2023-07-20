Lee Fitzpatrick as Prospera, center, confronts David Heron as Caliban while Lindsey Rodriguez as Miranda watches during a scene run through in the auditorium of Babcock Hall in Westerly for the Colonial Theatre’s annual Shakespeare in the Park festival that returns to Wilcox Park July 22 through Aug. 12 for its 32nd season with William Shakespeare's "The Tempest."

Harold Hanka, Special to The Sun