STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society will host free, family-centric performances of "Santa’s Ride Through Stonington," an original skit featuring shadow puppets this weekend and again on Dec. 12.
Performances will take place every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. on the grapery wall at the Capt. Nathaniel Palmer House. The final performance each night will end at 8 p.m.
This free event depicts Santa’s flight through the skies over Stonington Borough and is the collaborative effort of the Stonington Historical Society and Jane Martineau, director of theater at the Williams School in New London.
The society will also reopen its museums to visitors during the same weekends. The Capt. Nathaniel Palmer House and the Lighthouse Museum will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission for adults at either location is $5; $3 for children; and historical society members always enjoy free admission.
The Capt. Nathaniel Palmer House is located at 40 Palmer St., where there is plenty of onsite parking for both museumgoers and attendees of the outdoor shadow performance in the evenings. The Lighthouse Museum is located at 7 Water St.
All attendees are asked to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, maintaining a safe distance and wearing a mask as appropriate.
Founded in 1895, the Stonington Historical Society preserves, interprets and celebrates the history of all of Stonington. The Society owns and operates the Capt. Nathaniel B. Palmer House, the Lighthouse Museum and the Woolworth Research Library, as well as maintaining its collection of objects and documents and offering educational programming throughout the year. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
