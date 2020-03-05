WESTERLY — Dawn Indermuele and Rick Spencer will bring their musical program, "From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of American Woman Suffrage Movement," to the Westerly Library next week for a program presented by the League of Women Voters South County in partnership with the Friends of the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
This program will include "some of the most engaging and interesting songs of the movement, with historical commentary, in commemoration of the approaching centennial of a woman's right to vote," Indermuele said.
Indermuele, a Norwich resident, and Spencer, of Manchester, Conn. have been working together for the last five years developing programs of a historic nature, finding music to match, and presenting them around the region. The two sing either a capella or with banjo and guitar.
Carefully crafting their vocals and accompaniment to sound as true to a song’s era or style as possible, their repertoire includes music from the Colonial era to the present day.
Music, said Indermuele, was one of the most significant tools used in the crusade for a woman's right to vote.
Songs were composed to both advance and oppose effort that culminated in the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, she said.
"I don't spend too much time on the opposition," she said, "but I do feel I have to mention them."
Indermuele said there's one particularly objectionable song called, "Keep Women in Their Sphere," but on the other hand, there's "Eliza Jane," and "Yellow Ribbon."
"Women wore yellow ribbons of support," she said. "The songs we called 'rally songs' and were often set to familiar tunes with new lyrics."
"There was so much material," Indermuele said, that she had to "cut and cut and cut."
"We try to keep the program to sixty minutes," she said, "but since there was a 72-year struggle for a woman's right to vote, this one runs closer to 70 minutes."
Indermuele has created a Power Point presentation for the program, she said, and they always leave time after the presentation for questions and discussions.
Spencer, who spent 20 years as a staff musician, researcher and program developer at Mystic Seaport Museum, has toured widely in America and Europe as a member of the sea chantey quartet Forebitter. He was site administrator of the Hempsted Houses in New London and curator and director of the Dr. Ashbel Woodward Museum in Franklin. He served on the board of directors of the New London County Historical Society. Indermuele is in charge of research for the duo's programs, and develops all the material presented during the shows. In addition to her duet work with Rick, she also performs as a member of the ensembles LongSplice and Locomotive Shipwreck.
The programs, said Indermuele, have been enthusiastically received at historical societies, museums, libraries and other academic settings from New England to California.
