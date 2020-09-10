WESTERLY — "20/20 Vision, Seeing the World at Peace" is the theme of the new show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, the fourth virtual show of new work being presented by gallery members since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While the country and the world look ahead toward a future filled with safe and unrestricted social gatherings," said artist Lois Lawrence, a member of the gallery's Publicity Committee, "the members of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly continue to honor their commitment to bring art to the community."
The show, said Lawrence, will be presented in three virtual rooms: one featuring the work of photographer Nancy Nielsen, another featuring the original monotype prints of artist Melissa Verdier, and the third that includes work in a wide variety of media by other members of the gallery, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, photography, fabric art and more.
Lawrence said that Nielsen began her journey as a photographer about nine years ago when she took an “out-of-the-box” photography class.
"It taught her to see things from a different perspective and opened her eyes and mind to new ways of seeing and thinking," Lawrence said. "This is especially represented in her abstract work."
"Nielsen likes to create painterly photographs that stretch the viewer’s mind to question what the subject matter is," Lawrence added. "Nature is another inspiration for the artist, who enjoys collecting beach treasures. Her artwork is shown in galleries in Rhode Island and Cape Cod, and she participates in numerous art festivals in the New England area."
Verdier, Lawrence said, who settled in Mystic following retirement from teaching art in New York and Connecticut, was originally inspired by her father’s works in charcoal, oils and watercolor.
Her monotypes on display in the September show were created by painting an image in oil-based inks directly onto a zinc plate.
"A high-quality Arches paper is placed on top of the image and run through a press, completing the single-print process," Lawrence explained.
Verdier, who joined the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in the fall of 2019, is an elected member of the Mystic Museum of Art. Her watercolors, pastels and acrylics have been included in numerous juried and solo shows throughout Connecticut and New York. For more works, visit her website, www.melissaverdier.com.
Gallery artists are also joining an effort called "Artists for World Peace," Lawrence said, and plan to contribute works to a virtual event planned for Friday, Sept. 11.
Artists for World Peace is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Connecticut whose mission it is to "create opportunities for artistic expression to foster world peace and raise funds to benefit humanitarian causes throughout the world," she said.
As part of its mission, the organization will present Friday's virtual event in order to sell original paintings in a variety of media and styles, all donated by area artists. Updates about the event will be posted on the gallery's website and Facebook page, Lawrence added.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Log In
