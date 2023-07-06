WESTERLY — Visitors to the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly this month can expect to see a show with art inspired by color and emotion.
“Seeing Red, Feeling Blue,” the July show, will feature "a vibrant range of unique work interpreting the theme of color and emotion," according to Artist Helen Roy, including the works of members Linda King and Arlene Piacquadio.
King, according to Roy, is a Rhode Islander who "loves the power of the sea crashing against the rocky coastline" and is "intrigued by its ever-changing colors and textures."
King has attended workshops with New England artists and was encouraged to pursue her own approach to art by Barbara Besson Delannoy, an award-winning watercolorist whose mentorship was a life-changing event for which King is grateful.
King, said Roy, enjoys working in acrylics, both as water media on paper and oils on canvas.
"A love of texture and dimension is evident in her use of paper collage and mixed media," Roy said in an email describing the show. "She creates compositions from everyday things and from nature, abstracting them into works of art."
In King’s piece Red Sky in Morning, Roy said, "she depicts the red sky over blue waves which evokes an old navigator’s saying, 'Red sky in morning, sailor take warning.'
"Anyone who has looked forward to sailing on a summer’s day and wakes to a crimson sky will have dampened spirits," said King. "Thus, seeing red, feeling blue.”
Piacquadio, a long-time oil painter, jeweler, and ceramist, moved to Rhode Island from New York several years ago, said Roy. Throughout a career in counseling psychology, art and creativity had always been present, Roy said, noting that Piacquadio studied at Marymount, The New School, the Rhode Island School of Design and with various artists.
"When she discovered encaustic painting, a technique of painting with wax combined with pigments and melted by fire, she discovered a new medium as well as a new home and gallery, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly," said King.
"My art had transformed as my life had," said Piacquadio who went on to be the president of the cooperative gallery for eight years.
Piacquadio describes her style as "lyrical abstraction," meaning it "has something to say, and it often takes on the dynamics of psychological exploration."
"My paintings may vary widely in visual effects, but all share a similar intent: evoking feelings of essence — and that all-important connection to higher, more esoteric worlds," Piacquadio writes in her artist's statement, going on to explain that "it is a fluid process much like the hot wax as it melts with fire."
Roy said that the theme “Seeing Red, Feeling Blue” made Piacquadio think of the courage it takes to be an artist. Her painting Deep Dive is the largest encaustic painting she has created, measuring 30x24.
“Deep Dive is into the unknown because we never know where are going until we end up there," she said.
The July show will also include works by more than 50 of the gallery's other artist members in a wide variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums, exploring the show’s theme. Iconic local scenes and seascapes in a variety of styles, colorful vintage glass flowers, handcrafted wooden bowls and tables, and a stunning selection of colorful jewelry will also be on display.
In addition, Lily Fuller and Olivia Fuller, winners of the Corrine Hansen Taylor Art it Forward scholarships, will be exhibiting their work in the UNITED in Art Community Gallery of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in July. Serena Bates, a founder and current member of the cooperative gallery, awarded the scholarships to Lily Fuller of Westerly High School and Olivia Fuller of Stonington High School. Bates created the Continuum Arts Foundation to honor her dear friend Corrine Hansen Taylor, who surprised Bates with an investment into her art career at a crucial time that had a large impact on the direction her life took as an artist. Both award-winning students will pursue an education connected to the arts and and will attend the gallery's opening reception on July 7.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.