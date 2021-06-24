NORTH STONINGTON — Author Stasha Mills Healy will discuss her book, "Secret Connecticut: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure," at a virtual event hosted by the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Monday, June 28.
Healy, a career travel writer and editor, formerly on staff at Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor’s, and Travel Agent, has written a book that looks at such oddities as the Connecticut hotel room with a helicopter inside, the spectacular stained-glass church that was surreptitiously built in the shape of a fish by a famous architect, along with tales of pirates, an underground prison and a possessed doll.
"Connecticut has everything from the world’s first submarine to Amistad artifacts and iconic monster movie costumes," she said in a statement. Readers will learn surprising facts about famous residents like P.T. Barnum, America’s “first presidents” and who exactly inspired the Indiana Jones character.
Healy has been a freelance writer and editor for more than a decade for publications including "Time Out" and "Frommer’s," and also provides content for travel industry clients such as tour operators and visitors bureaus. She has won writing awards from the Connecticut Press Club and is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers, Women’s Media Group and Greenwich Pen Women.
She lives in Greenwich, where she’s working on a young-adult novel.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
