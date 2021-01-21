NORWICH — Artreach Inc. will present the renowned Second Step Players in their first virtual show, “Stir Crazy: Comedy from the Pandemic,” this weekend, which will be emceed by Artreach Executive Director Becca Atkins, with commentary between each sketch.
Founded in 1985, Artreach is known for the Second Step Players sketch comedy troupe, the Music Heals Coffeehouse, and Mixed Bag performances of comedy and music. Using the creative arts, Artreach supports sustainable recovery from psychiatric disorders and raises awareness about mental health in the community at large. By providing theater, music, visual arts, and recreational opportunities to members, Artreach enhances the quality of its members' lives and teaches skills that help them achieve and sustain recovery after experiencing mental illnesses. Public performances and art exhibits engage attendees in conversation about mental health and serve to bust the stigma of mental illness, creating social change in our community.
When the pandemic hit, Artreach immediately moved all its programming to virtual platforms, according to Associate Director Emma Palzere-Rae.
"Over the summer, the Second Step Players began to meet and brainstorm ideas for sketches that would reflect the particular challenges of living through a pandemic. The result is seven brand-new, original comedy sketches under the umbrella title 'Stir Crazy,'" she said.
"Not only are Artreach performances quality entertainment, they also raise awareness about mental health and bust the stigma of mental illness," she added.
"With all of us living through the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope this performance will not only help us all laugh at what we are experiencing, we hope our audience will also gain a deeper understanding of how to better take care of their mental health," Atkins said in a statement.
The Second Step Players theater troupe has been active since 1985. Artreach co-founders Ronna Keil and SJ Williams had a vision for a theater that would both entertain and educate, and that consisted of actors, writers and production personnel who have lived experience with mental health issues. The company has toured nationally, and continues to present its unique brand of comedy locally and throughout the state.
Under the current leadership of Atkins, Palzere-Rae and Carin Estey, The Second Step Players continue to develop new scripts, and present sketches from the repertoire of earlier scripts (because they are loved and are still relevant today). “Stir Crazy” features all new sketch comedy material and marks the Second Step Players' first virtual performance.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.