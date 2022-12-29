Begin the new year Sunday by exploring museums right from your favorite armchair.
Season three of "Treasures Inside the Museum," produced by Betty-Jo Cugini and Jim Karpeichik of Ocean State Video and Weathervane Communications in partnership with Rhode Island PBS, kicks off Jan. 1 on Rhode Island PBS.
Cugini, of Westerly, said the new season — which features a visit to Mystic Seaport Museum and a stop by Westerly's famed armory — will not disappoint.
The episode featuring Mystic Seaport Museum will air Jan. 1 while the episode with the Westerly Armory airs Jan. 15.
"Whether you are interested in artifacts, paintings, photography, architecture, or history, you will be inspired to learn more," she said in a statement. "From Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts ... come along with us as we seek 'Treasures Inside the Museum.'"
"Explore the museums around us and enrich your understanding of the world," she added. "This is a treasure hunt you don't want to miss."
"Travel with us from the banks of the Blackstone River and learn what role Slater Mill and its treasures played in the Industrial Revolution," she continued. "Experience the Gilded Age inside one of Newport's fabulous mansions. Take a private tour with exhibit curators, look inside the conservation process, and go behind closed doors to see hidden treasures."
The program steps into the back rooms of dozens of museums throughout Southern New England, delving into their treasured collections and uncovering pieces that often remain hidden away, according to a statement from PBS which introduced the first season.
In a visit to the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, for instance, which aired during the first season, showed a meticulously-crafted Native American wampum necklace said to be hundreds of years old along with the history of the region’s indigenous people.
In another episode from the New Bedford Whaling Museum, tales from the men who ventured around the world in wooden whaling ships were shared.
At Woonsocket’s Museum of Work and Culture, stories about some of Major League Baseball’s greatest players — players who were born in Rhode Island and honed their craft playing with local mill workers — were shared. Stories about why families left their farms in Quebec for a better life in Rhode Island were also told.
In the first episode, the series stepped back in time to relive the glory days of the Herreshoff family and the profound craftsmanship of boats used for industry and pleasure.
Each episode visits two locations of historical treasures in the region. The episode with the New Bedford Whaling Museum was paired with the Newport Car Museum.
Another episode paired the Hearthside House — or the "House that Love Built" — with Westerly's Babcock-Smith House Museum, home of Rhode Island's first Yale graduate, Dr. Joshua Babcock.
The season premieres on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. on Rhode Island PBS and runs for seven weeks, with rebroadcasts airing Fridays at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.