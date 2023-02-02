Singer songwriter Celia Woodsmith, whose voice is "loaded with emotion and power," according to critics, was in the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday morning waiting for her flight to Boston.
"I found a rocking chair and I'm just chillin'," said Woodsmith, a member of the Grammy-nominated all-female bluegrass supergroup Della Mae and the Americana roots-rock quintet Say Darling, which has an upcoming gig at the Knickerbocker Music Center.
Unlike the night before, said Woodsmith with a deep laugh, when, with Della Mae, she performed for the Philadelphia Folk Music Society on the same night the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, thus securing a berth at Super Bowl LVII and thrilling Philly fans.
"It was bananas," said the vocalist, who lives in Maine and has been a fixture of the New England roots-music scene for the past few decades.
But not everyone in Philly was at Lincoln Financial Field, she said, and Della Mae had quite a crowd of music-lovers at Sunday's show.
"A lot of people came out," said Woodsmith. There are still a lot of dedicated folk-music fans in Philly.
And there are lots of dedicated dancers in the Westerly area, she said, many of whom show up at the Knick when Say Darling performs.
"I love the Knick," said Woodsmith. "Every time we're there, people get up and dance and they keep on dancing."
Woodsmith, who grew up in White River Junction, Vt., and attended the University of Vermont, said it was her mother, Sybil Smith, a poet and writer, who was her biggest influence.
"She gave me the audacity to write," she said. "She gave me the confidence."
About seven years ago, she and longtime pal Chris Hersch of Moonraiders and Girls, Guns and Glory fame, formed Say Darling, "a high-energy band" that blends original songs with classic tunes and has been said to evoke "the funky drive of Little Feat, the moving vocals of Bonnie Raitt and the instrumental prowess of the Tedeschi-Trucks Band."
Woodsmith and Hersch, who was voted among the best roots guitar players nationwide by "The Alternate Root," are joined by Scott Coulter, Paul Chase on bass and Jared Seabrook on drums.
Music-lovers can expect to enjoy a "fun, emotional show" Saturday night at the Knick, Woodsmith said, a show that will leave them in a happy mood.
"We've got some new songs," she said. "We're always changing things up."
Woodsmith said the show is a double bill with the Soggy Po Boys, a band that, while native to New England, has been "spreading the good news of New Orleans music across the Northeast and beyond," while playing at concert halls and street corners; music festivals and burlesque festivals; bars and libraries; and wherever the party requires."
"They're preservation-hall type singers," Woodsmith said, "an amazing group with incredible voices."
"And they're a great dance band too," she added.
