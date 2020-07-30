WESTERLY — Savoy Bookshop and Café will present several virtual events in the upcoming days, including tonight's discussion at 7 p.m. between Susannah Cahalan, author of "The Great Pretender," who will be in conversation with Robert Kolker, author of "Hidden Valley Road."
"Hidden Valley Road" tells the heart-rending story of the Galvins, a mid-century American family with 12 children, six of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Kolker, a National Magazine Award finalist and a recipient of the 2011 Harry Frank Guggenheim Award for Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, tells the story of the Galvins, who became one of the first families to be studied by the National Institute of Mental Health. Their story offers a shadow history of the science of schizophrenia, from the era of institutionalization, lobotomy, and the schizophrenogenic mother, to the search for genetic markers for the disease, always amid profound disagreements about the nature of the illness itself. Unbeknownst to the Galvins, samples of their DNA informed decades of genetic research that continues today, offering paths to treatment, prediction, and even eradication of the disease.
Cahalan, the award-winning, New York Times-bestselling author of "Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness," a memoir about her struggle with a rare autoimmune disease of the brain, will lead the conversation with Kolker. Cahalan, whose works has been featured in The New York Times, Scientific American Magazine, Glamour and Psychology Today, among other publications, also writes for the New York Post.
Next Wednesday, I will have the pleasure of interviewing Megan Collins, author of "Behind the Red Door," a book being hailed as "the next big summer 2020 thriller" and being praised by such authors as Samantha Downing and Megan Miranda as well as sites such as PopSugar and CrimeReads. A gripping, sinister page-turner "ripped straight from the headlines," the story centers on Fern, a woman who feels a mysterious connection to the victim of an infamous decades-old kidnapping. When Fern discovers more about her own past than she ever bargained for, the disturbing truth will change both women's lives forever.
Collins is also the author of "The Winter Sister," a mesmerizing portrayal of the complex bond between sisters, and between mothers and daughters. The book forces the reader to ask, "How well do we know the people we love most?"
Collins, the managing editor of 3Elements Review, teaches creative writing in Connecticut, where she lives. A poet and fiction writer, her work has appeared in many journals, including Off the Coast, Spillway, Tinderbox Poetry Journal and Rattle.
Access to the internet and a computer or other smart device is needed in order to stream the content and attend the events. Participants unfamiliar with the Crowdcast platform are encouraged to consider reviewing the introductory materials at Crowdcast for Attendees.
