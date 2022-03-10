WESTERLY — Savoy Bookshop & Café will partner with the United Theatre next week to present two in-person book events, one focusing on speculative fiction and the other on a film.
On March 17, bestselling authors Delilah S. Dawson, Kevin Hearne and Chuck Wendig will hold a panel on speculative fiction, and on March 19, John Scalzi, one of the most popular science fiction authors to emerge in the last decade, will talk about his new book, "Kaiju Preservation Society." Scalzi's talk will be followed by a viewing of "Pacific Rim."
Dawson is the author of the New York Times bestseller "Star Wars: Phasma," "Hit," "Servants of the Storm" and the "Blud" series, as well as the creator-owned comics Ladycastle and Sparrowhawk, and the Shadow series (written as Lila Bowen).
Hearne is the New York Times-bestselling author of "The Iron Druid Chronicles," the Ink & Sigil series, and "Seven." The Iron Druid Chronicles launched with the first book, "Hounded," back in 2011, so this is a relaunch of that bestselling series in a new paperback format with new cover art.
Wendig is the New York Times-bestselling author of "Wanderers," "The Book of Accidents," and more than two dozen other books for adults and young adults. A finalist for the Astounding Award and an alum of the Sundance Screenwriters Lab, he has also written comics and games and for film and television. He’s known for his popular blog, "terrible minds," and books about writing such as "Damn Fine Story."
The three authors will discuss speculative fiction, take questions from guests and sign books. The talk takes place at 7 p.m.
Fans of "Godzilla," "Jurassic Park" and other creature tales will not want to miss Scalzi’s take on monsters of unusual size when he talks about "Kaiju Preservation Society."
When COVID-19 sweeps through New York City, Jamie Gray is stuck as a dead-end driver for food delivery apps. That is, until Jamie makes a delivery to an old acquaintance, Tom, who works at what he calls “an animal rights organization.” Tom’s team needs a last-minute grunt to handle things on their next field visit. Jamie, eager to do anything, immediately signs on.
What Tom doesn't tell Jamie is that the animals his team cares for are not here on Earth. Not our Earth, at least. In an alternate dimension, massive Kaiju roam a warm and human-free world. They're the universe's largest and most dangerous panda … and they're in trouble. It's not just the Kaiju Preservation Society who have found their way to the alternate world. Others have, too. And their carelessness could cause millions back on our Earth to die.
With his trademark imagination and wit, Scalzi turns a pandemic story into not only an addictive escapist adventure, but an examination of what it means to survive against all odds.
"Kaiju Preservation Society" is full of relatable and strong characters, fascinating gigantic creatures, and a world so fully realized that readers will be wondering if there really are Kaiju hiding in an alternate dimension under Iceland.
Scalzi's debut, "Old Man's War," was awarded the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. His New York Times bestsellers include "The Last Colony," "Fuzzy Nation," "Redshirts" (which won the 2013 Hugo Award for Best Novel), and 2020's "The Last Emperox" has earned him two other Hugo Awards. Scalzi also serves as critic-at-large for the Los Angeles Times.
Scalzi's event takes place at 7 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
