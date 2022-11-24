It's the most wonderful time year, and for many it all begins when the jolly old man in red makes his way to town, ushering in a season full of holiday events.
This year, fans of Santa Claus will have several opportunities to witness his grand arrival, beginning Friday at 6 p.m., when, accompanied by the Winter Lady and assorted other holiday characters, he will arrive via fire truck to ring in the holiday season in downtown Westerly.
Santa will make another arrival in Mystic on Saturday at 2 p.m., when he disembarks, via the tugboat John Paul, at Mystic River Park. Once he steps ashore, Santa will pause to listen to children share their Christmas wish lists.
Santa Claus will also make a brief stop in Watch Hill Saturday at 5 p.m. where he'll take another ride on a fire truck and assist in the annual Ocean House tree lighting ceremony.
Speaking of tree-lighting ceremonies, meanwhile, the Westerly Library's annual Tree Lighting and Carol Sing Ceremony will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while in Stonington, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will light its now-famous Lobster Trap Tree at 4:30 p.m. The Lobster Trap Tree, which pays homage to the town’s fishing industry, is made of lobster traps decorated with buoys that are hand-painted by local artists and tell stories of local people, places and events, plus some bits of Stonington history.
Back in Mystic on Saturday, at 6 p.m., the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will again present the annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade tree-lighting at Mystic River Park. Visit mysticchamber.org for more information.
Adding a deeper dimension to the season, Westerly's Christ Church is inviting the community to attend their annual Festival of Lessons and Carols for Advent on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Festival of Lessons and Carols features choral music by the Christ Church Choir, congregational singing of Advent carols, and community readings of the Advent lessons.
For more information about the activities mentioned above, visit westerlylibrary.org, mysticchamber.org or oceanchamber.org.
