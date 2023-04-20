LEDYARD — Pawcatuck resident Sandra Laub will perform her one-woman play, “Picking Up Stones: An American Jew's Moral Dilemma,” Sunday at The Dragon’s Egg Studio.
The play, said Laub, an "up-to-the-minute, one-woman play, blends wry humor, tragedy, and multiple voices from differing political, cultural, and religious stripes to create a fresh commentary on what it means to be a liberal Jew in America today: balancing allegiance to Israel, taking a stand against anti-Semitism and trying to act out of a morality based on Jewish values."
Laub, who has been performing the role of Golda Meir in the Tony Award-winning one-woman play, "Golda’s Balcony" for a decade now, traveled to Israel in 2014 to research the country's history. It was then, she said, that she witnessed "Operation Protective Edge," or the Gaza War, firsthand, and saw not only "Israeli society’s stunning achievements, but also the explosive Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
"The current news about Israel’s changing politics troubles her Jewish soul," Laub said in an email.
In her play, she dramatizes "the personal with the political," she said, and interweaves the voices of her Israeli cousins, Israeli public figures, and adapted portions of David Hare’s 1998 play, 'Via Dolorosa,' itself a monologue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
The play is suitable for audience members who are high school age and older, Laub said, noting that guests might want to bring "a cushion or chair" since seating is "informal."
Laub has combined theater, education and community outreach for over 30 years. She has been a certified teacher of English and drama at Chariho Regional High School for 20 years, where she also coaches the Shakespeare Club. A Northwestern University and American Conservatory Theater graduate, she has acted in dozens of productions, including musicals, classic and contemporary plays, and premieres of new work.
A member of the Dramatists Guild, Laub who specializes in adapting material for the stage, tours with her two-person play, “Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw.” and her adaptation of Nora Ephron’s "Imaginary Friends."
Emma Palzere-Rae will direct the play, which is made possible by a grant from CT Humanities.
Palzere-Rae, the associate director at Artreach Inc., said in an email that she "is thrilled to return to Emerson Theater Collaborative, where she is proud to have been a co-founder." A playwright, actor, director, producer and nonprofit administrator, she attended Emerson College and spent 15 years as part of the New York City theater community, where she created Be Well Productions and began producing one-woman plays. Her solo plays include “Aunt Hattie’s House,” “Live from the Milky Way … It’s Gilda Radner!”, “The Woodhull Project” and “Breaking Glass.” She serves on the steering committee of the League of Professional Theatre Women's Connecticut chapter and co-chairs the New London Arts Council.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
