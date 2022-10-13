WESTERLY — Salt Marsh Opera presents a double bill of one-act comedies by Giacomo Puccini and Arthur Sullivan, two of opera's most famous composers, this weekend at the United Theatre.
"It's all about family dynamics," according to a statement from the opera company, which will stage "Gianni Schicchi," Puccini's only comedy, and "Trial by Jury" by Gilbert and Sullivan on Friday and Sunday.
"Gianni Schicchi" is a laugh-out-loud farce about the Donati Family and the passing of their not so dearly beloved patriarch, Buoso Donati, the opera company statement said. The family fortune hangs in the balance as each member of the family looks to bend the late Buoso's will to their advantage with the help of the conniving Gianni Schicchi.
In Gilbert and Sullivan's "Trial by Jury," the hijinks move into the courtroom when a jilted bride and her philandering groom battle it out in divorce court in this slightly updated production of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.