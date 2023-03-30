WESTERLY — Salt Marsh Opera will perform Mozart’s musical fairy tale, "The Magic Flute," Friday at the United Theatre with music director Ben Hansen and Brian Cheney as stage director.
A story of darkness, light, and finding your way in the world, Salt Marsh's "The Magic Flute" takes the form of "Singspiel," a form of German light opera, typically with singing and spoken dialogue, which was popular especially in the late 18th century.
"The Magic Flute" premiered on Sept. 30, 1791, in Vienna, just two months before Mozart’s death.
Mozart's final opera is said to express the triumph of virtue, benevolence, enlightenment, and love over falsehood, cruelty, and evil; of light over darkness.
The struggle between good and evil is centered on Sarastro (John Paul Huckle) and the Queen of the Night (Elise Hurwitz). Sarastro has abducted the queen's daughter, Pamina (Megan Weikleenget), to save her from her wicked mother; and at the beginning of the opera the Queen and her three ladies dupe Prince Tamino (Christopher Longo) into going to Sarastro's realm to "rescue" Pamina, whose portrait makes the young prince fall in love with her.
Tamino is accompanied to the temple by a comic figure, Papageno (Armando Contreras), the queen's bird-catcher. The Orator and other priests lead Tamino to Sarastro, and he and Pamina are eventually brought to love and enlightenment. They resist the further temptations of the Queen and her minions, undergo trials by fire and water, and are united with each other and inducted into the priestly state.
The comic Papageno also comes to virtue. His simpler trials include keeping silent and relating to his betrothed, Papagena (Hannah Madeleine Goodman), who first appears as an ugly old hag but finally morphs into a beautiful young woman. At the end all demons are exorcised: the Queen of the Night, her ladies, and Monostatos (Christopher Plaas), Sarastro's nefarious servant, sink into the earth.
Based in Stonington, Salt Marsh Opera was formed in 2000 by 12 friends who relished their annual opera party (think singing, food, wine, and flying flowers).
It was such fun they started their own company. Creating first-class productions and hiring professional singers and musicians were must-haves, but so was keeping the door open to their community; for that reason, there’s always a place for local talent among cast and crew.
"Experiencing masterworks of composers like Mozart, Rossini, and Puccini fuels kids’ imaginations about performing arts careers including singing, playing instruments, or designing sets, lighting, or costume design," according to Simon Holt, Salt Marsh's artistic director.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
