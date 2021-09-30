WESTERLY — The Salt Marsh Opera will bring one of the most famous operas in the world to the United Theatre this weekend when it presents Georges Bizet "Carmen."
Highly acclaimed for its brilliance of melody, harmony, texture and orchestration, as well as for the skill with which Bizet musically portrayed the emotions and suffering of his characters. "Carmen," which is set in southern Spain, tells a story of love and jealousy and of the downfall of the naïve soldier Don José, who falls in love with the fiery Carmen.
The performances will mark Salt Marsh's first theatrical productions in the recently refurbished theater.
"We are so pleased to be partnering with the United," said Salt Marsh Opera Artistic Director Simon Holt in a statement released on Monday, "today and going forward for many years."
"The addition of this wonderful, refurbished venue is the perfect complement to a revitalized downtown Westerly," Holt said. "Westerly’s commitment to art, music and theater is an ideal that we hope catches on across the states both small and large. We appreciate both the private and public funds that have gone into the United and can’t wait to show it off to the Salt Marsh Opera faithful."
A few years back, Salt Marsh presented the opera "La Cenerentola," at the theater as part of an annual series designed to build new audiences to the United. Salt Marsh also presented "The Magic Flute" at the Knickerbocker Music Center, the sister venue of the United, as part of its "Kids Love Opera" program.
"Our mission is to unite the community through the arts," said United Artistic Director Tony Nunes. "Through the years, I have had the opportunity to work with Simon and Salt Marsh Opera and their dedication to creating world-class performances visually and through music makes the United and Salt Marsh Opera perfect partners."
With passion and commitment, the Salt Marsh Opera is dedicated to heightening appreciation for the arts, preserving artistic culture in local communities and creating first-class, professional productions, Holt said.
For more information, internships or volunteer opportunities, visit www.saltmarshopera.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
