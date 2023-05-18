NEW LONDON — Sally Rogers, the Connecticut-based folksinger whose voice has been described as "mesmerizing" and "remarkable," said she will indeed sing "Lovely Agnes" — the gorgeous song she wrote about her grandma — along with "many more songs, old and new," when she performs at the venerable Friday Night Folk at All Souls this week.
Rogers, known for her crystal clear-voice and her ability to move an audience to cheer and sing along with her, said in an email Monday that she loves singing at Friday Night Folk.
"The audience is usually full of great singers and the stage is bathed in rainbows," said the singer, songwriter and educator. "It’s always a fine night at Friday Night folk!"
Rogers began her career as a full-time touring musician in 1979 after encouragement from Stan Rogers, the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter.
That was followed by an invitation from Garrison Keillor to appear on "A Prairie Home Companion." She went on to appear more than a dozen times on Keillor's show, which launched her performing career. Her travels have since taken her to Europe, China, Hungary and Poland, England and Scotland and across the United States.
Rogers is well known for performing traditional, contemporary and original ballads and songs interwoven with stories taken from her life as a performer, a wife and a mother. She typically accompanies herself on guitar and Appalachian dulcimer or performs without accompaniment.
Rogers, who performs solo — or with her husband, Howie Bursen, or Claudia Schmidt, her singing partner of more than 30 years — has released 14 albums, including several collaborative projects with other artists. Her first album, "The Unclaimed Pint," continues to be a big seller, and her second album, "In the Circle of the Sun," received the Best Folk Album of 1982 award from the National Association of Independent Record Distributors.
In 1988, she reached a new audience with her first children’s recording, "Peace by Peace," which received wide critical and popular acclaim as one of the first albums to introduce children to the concept of peace on a day-to-day basis.
Rogers' second children’s album, "Piggyback Planet: Songs for a Whole Earth," featuring environmental songs for children, received the 1990 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Audio Recording.
"What Can One Little Person Do?" released by Round River Records in 1993, "offers empowerment to young people, teaching them that each and every one of them is important as an individual," she writes. That recording won the 1993 NAIRD Award for Best Children’s Recording and yet another Parents’ Choice Gold Award. Soon after that release, she released a compilation of traditional and original lullabies for toddlers and infants called "At Quiet O’Clock."
In 1994 Rogers released a children’s video produced by Academy Award-winning cinematographer George Pickow. Her children’s picture book, "Earthsong," was published by EP Dutton, and her long-awaited recording for adult audiences, "We’ll Pass Them On," was her last solo endeavor. On this recording, Sally performs half original material and half traditional ballads and songs. Her last two albums with Claudia Schmidt, "Evidence of Happiness" and "We Are Welcomed," were released in 2014 and 2016.
She is currently working on a "long-overdue solo recording" to mark her 40-year career, she said.
After spending the last 20 years focusing her energies on school residencies and concerts and working through Arts for Learning Connecticut and the Connecticut Office of the Arts spending time teaching music in public schools as an artist-in-residence, Rogers has at last returned to the life of a self-employed musician.
