MYSTIC — A new exhibit Mystic Seaport Museum explores explores the art that emerged in in the 19th century from sailors who turned to carving scrimshaw, drawing in journals, sewing intricate embroidery and creating intricate knot-work, to help face the difficult working conditions, cramped personal space onboard ship, and voyages that could stretch for months and sometimes years.
"Sailor Made: Folk Art of the Sea," will open Sept. 18 in the Museum's C.D. Mallory Building, reflects sailors' connections to shipboard life, their thoughts about culture on shore, and the souvenirs they created to remember and share the experiences of their travels.
The second of four new exhibitions funded by the Henry Luce Foundation, the exhibit highlights more than 200 objects from the museum's collection, many of which have long been hidden from public view. Each artifact has its own story, and through the work of exhibition curator Mirelle Luecke, Ph.D., much new information has been uncovered about the objects in the show.
“When stuck in the difficult, dangerous, and sometimes monotonous environment of the ship, sailors used art to express themselves," said Lueke. "The designs they inscribed on scrimshaw, the types of household items they made, and the ways they used different materials were all intentions, and tell us something about the sailors themselves, their experiences, and the world they lived in."
The stories show how creating art enabled sailors to differentiate their labor and leisure time in the otherwise all-consuming work environment of the ship, according to a statement from the museum. The show includes personal items that spoke to sailor-makers professional life and skills, such as knives, needle cases, clothing, and elaborate macramé bags; household items such as bowls and boxes fashioned out of exotic materials; a child’s hammock decorated with scenes from the circumnavigation voyage of the USS Columbia, made by one shipmate for another; examples of "tattoo flash," or sample drawings from which sailors could choose their tattoos; numerous pieces of scrimshaw, including engraved teeth, jagging wheels, bodkins, and a knitting swift; a coatrack constructed of narwhal tusks and a cribbage board in the shape of the nuclear submarine USS Hartford.
"As self-taught artists, sailors engaged with the working world of the ship, imagined their ideal lives on shore, and created objects to commemorate their experiences at sea. This exhibition is a view into the world of the 19th-century sailor, with a few modern examples to show how those impulses and activities continue today in some naval and merchant mariners," the statement said.
The exhibition is made possible by a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation to support the curation and development of four new collections installations and related programming at the museum. Admission to the exhibit is included in the general admission.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
