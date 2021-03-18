WESTERLY — Ryan Montbleau, the acclaimed singer-songwriter who spent much of his life "crisscrossing the globe on a perpetual search for meaning, purpose, and understanding," and has performed for years as the other half of "Yes Darling," will be the next guest at Knick Live, the Friday night series presented online by the Knickerbocker Café and United Theatre.
"My whole adult life has been this journey of trying to figure out where home is," says Montbleau on his website. "I think I’ve finally found it."
Recently, Montbleau rolled out four distinct solo EPs — "Wood," "Fire, "Water" and "Air " — which marked his first studio releases since putting down permanent roots in Burlington, Vt., where he recently purchased a house after more than two decades of living on the road. While much of the material here was written in fits and starts over the past several years, it’s clear that the desire for stability was very much on Montbleau’s mind even before he settled on the banks of Lake Champlain, and the songs reflect a maturity and self-awareness that can only come from the difficult work of rigorous self-examination.
Montbleau is quick to credit therapy for his growth of late, but he sings about more than just himself here, mixing sly humor and deep revelations as he meditates on the ties that bind all of us perfectly imperfect humans together. Taken as a whole, it’s a broad, insightful collection balancing boisterous rock 'n' roll energy with intimate folk introspection, a sprawling, magnetic record all about listening, letting go, and living life.
“I’ve been through a lot over these past few years,” says Montbleau, “and I’ve experienced some monumental shifts in my perspective. The only way for me to write about it was to just get as honest and vulnerable as I could.”
Honesty and vulnerability have been hallmarks of Montbleau’s career since the early 2000s, when he first began performing around his native Massachusetts. In the years to come, he’d go on to collaborate with artists as diverse as Martin Sexton, Trombone Shorty, Tall Heights, and Galactic, and rack up more than 100 million streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, Montbleau would share bills with stars like Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ani DiFranco, the Wood Brothers, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Mavis Staples, but it was his ecstatic headline shows — often more than 200 of them a year — that solidified his reputation as a roots rock powerhouse and an inexorable road warrior. NPR’s Mountain Stage compared his “eloquent, soulful songwriting” to Bill Withers and James Taylor, while Relix celebrated his “poetic Americana,” and the Boston Herald raved that “he’s made a career of confident, danceable positivity.”
"I honestly didn’t know what this project was going to be for a very long time,” he explains. “All I knew was that I had a bunch of songs I was really excited about, and that I wanted to take a new approach to recording them.”
“It took a long time for me to get to a place where I could trust myself enough to stretch out like this,” says Montbleau, who experimented with synthesizers and drum machines and added piano and mandolin to his repertoire for the project. “I’d always kind of deferred to other people’s expertise in the studio, but learning to trust my ears and get my hands dirty with the music was a totally empowering experience.”
"The songs on 'Fire' were a chance for me to just let loose and have fun,” says Montbleau. “They were an opportunity to not overthink things for a change, to trust my gut and follow what felt good.”
“Even though COVID kind of upended everything with my career, this past year has been a rare chance for me to stay put for a while and focus on what really matters,” says Montbleau, who recently invited his girlfriend and her daughter to move in with him in Burlington. “I feel like I finally have a real family life now, and I’m living on stable ground for the first time.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
