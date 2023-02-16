NEW LONDON — Russian concert pianist, arranger and composer Vyacheslav Gryaznov will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s "Piano Concerto No. 3," Saturday at the Garde Arts Center when the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra performs a concert called "Kodály & Rachmaninoff."
Gryaznov will be joined by Gary Sienkiewicz, the orchestra's principal tuba, who will perform the "Tuba Concerto" by British composer Vaughan Williams.
The concert will open with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s "Symphony No. 32," composed in 1779. The symphony begins with repeated strong chords throughout the orchestra, stating a “playful” theme, followed by an opening figure, and concludes the work with a bombastic style. It will be followed by Zoltán Kodály’s "Dances of Galánta," an arrangement of a Hungarian folk song written for the 80th anniversary of the Budapest Philharmonic Society.
Sienkiewicz will then perform "Tuba Concerto," a concerto that is now one of Vaughan Williams’ most popular works, showcasing the more sonic and lyrical qualities of the tuba.
Following the intermission, Gryaznov will perform Rachmaninoff’s "Piano Concerto No. 3," which was premiered in New York City in 1909 and is often cited as one of the most technically challenging piano concertos in the standard classical piano repertoire, displaying a grander, fuller, broader tone and style than its predecessor.
Gryaznov, the author of more than 40 concert arrangements, has gained a reputation as one of the most remarkable young arrangers working today. In 2014 Gryaznov signed a publishing contract with Schott Music, the youngest Russian in their history to do so.
His most recent 2021 recording of "Western Transcriptions," on the Master Performers label, is joining his album of Russian Transcriptions on the Steinway & Sons label, released in 2018 as a part of his first prize at the New York Concert Artists Worldwide Audition (2016). The new album is available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.
He graduated with honors from the Central Music School of the Moscow State Conservatory where he studied with Professor Manana Kandelaki and proceeded with undergraduate studies at the Moscow Conservatory (class of Professor Yuri Slesarev), once again completing his degree with honors. He continued at the Moscow Conservatory as a postgraduate student and was on the teaching faculty of the Moscow Conservatory’s Piano Department. In 2018 he completed Yale University’s Artist Diploma program under the Yale School of Music’s Professor Boris Berman. He is an artist of the Moscow Philharmonic and is an artist-in-residence with the Drozdoff Society in the United States.
There will be a complimentary post-concert reception.
