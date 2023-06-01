NARRAGANSETT — Margaret Johnson has been busy these last few weeks. But for Johnson, a certified life and career coach who specializes in coaching adults in transition, it's been all about children.
Johnson, a member of the Rotary Club of Wakefield, is co-chair, with Donna Vignali, of the second South County Children's Festival, which is set to take place Sunday at South County Museum.
"It's an old-fashioned family Sunday afternoon," said Johnson, a retired Warwick school teacher who fondly remembers visits to Roger Williams Park with her family as a child.
Johnson said last year's inaugural festival attracted families from "all over Rhode Island," so they tried to duplicate many of the most popular activities.
"This year's event will feature the Toe Jam Puppet Band, as well as Fiddle N' Fun, pony rides, a petting zoo, ice cream sundaes and face painting," she said via text message.
The Toe Jam Puppet Band, she said, is a popular New Bedford-based singing duo that has appeared all over New England and is known for "its interactive, lively performances."
Other festival activities will include crafts, games, and a bouncy house. Hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, ice cream, and cold drinks will also be available for purchase, she added.
"If you are looking for a wonderful, outdoor family fun day in southern Rhode Island with lots of activities for kids, you will not be disappointed," Johnson promised. "Plus there's good food and plenty of entertainment."
The festivities will take place on the grounds of the South County Museum in Narragansett on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with performances beginning at noon.
Parking is at the Narragansett Elementary School, 55 Mumford Road, with a free trolley running to the festival.
Admission is $30 per family and all proceeds go to local charities.
The Children’s Festival is sponsored by the Wakefield Rotary Club, an organization of men and women dedicated to community service, both locally and internationally.
More information about the festival is available online at www.wakefieldrotary.org (http://www.wakefieldrotary.org/) or on Facebook at Wakefield Rotary and Friends.
