NEW LONDON — Bestselling author and four-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will visit Connecticut College Monday for the college’s fifth annual President’s Distinguished Lecture. Cash will be joined by President Katherine Bergeron for an onstage interview.
Cash’s career spans more than 40 years and includes 15 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and 21 Top 40 hits. She also is a writer and activist whose publications include a collection of stories and poems, “Bodies of Water;” an autobiographical memoir, “Composed”; and numerous essays and opinion pieces that have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, the Oxford-American, The Nation and other publications.
In both her music and her writings, Cash has been one of country music’s most outspoken advocates for ending gun violence in the United States. She has served on the board of directors of PAX, an organization that has since become part of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. On her 2018 album, “She Remembers Everything,” she explores the suffering that endures from a lifetime of injustices.
Cash has served as an artist-in-residence and adviser at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Library of Congress. Among her many accolades, she was awarded the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Lifetime Achievement Award for Sound Recordings in 2012. In 2014, she received the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. And in 2021, she was awarded the 61st Edward MacDowell Medal for her outstanding contributions to the field of music composition.
Launched in 2016, the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series brings notable figures from a variety of fields and backgrounds to Connecticut College for informal meetings with the campus community and a public presentation for the greater New London region. Previous speakers include award-winning historian and writer Jill Lepore; journalist and best-selling author David Grann (Conn ’89); founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core Eboo Patel; and founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson, whose memoir, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” was adapted into a major motion picture in 2019.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
