WESTERLY — Jane Rollins and Tom O’Connell will be the featured artists at the April show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
Called "Creating Beauty — Inspired by Nature," the show opens April 1 and runs through May 2.
Artist Madeline Beaudry, a spokesperson for the gallery, said Rollins, a calligrapher and entrepreneur, has been honing her craft for more than 40 years. O’Connell, who lived for many years in France, Italy and Germany, is a stained-glass artist.
"I picked up my first lettering tool in 1980 and have devoted years to the study, execution and refinement of historic letter forms," Rollins said in a statement shared by Beaudry.
"Mastering the basic forms, she is then free to take calligraphy to a completely new artistic level," Beaudry said.
"While letters are my usual focal point, the lines, shapes and spaces they form provide an opportunity for jumping into more abstract expressions," Rollins said. "I use nonconventional tools: sticks, reeds, handmade pens and shells to create not only lettering but backgrounds as well."
"Rollins often starts with a particular quote and follows with free and spontaneous mark making, letting skill and inspiration lead her on to a finished work of art," said Beaudry.
"My subject matter is usually spiritual and nature based," Rollins said in her artists' statement. "It is what appeals to me both personally and artistically.”
Rollins owns Scribe Calligraphy Studio and Gallery in East Greenwich.
O’Connell, who has a studio in Stonington and is the owner of Siena Stained Glass LLC, told Beaudry that his interest in stained glass developed when he was living in Europe.
Beaudry said Italy inspired O’Connell's interest in stained glass, an interest that led him to return to the United States and study under the direction of Fabio Pizzolli, a world-renowned stained-glass artist.
His studies ultimately led him back to Siena, Italy, Beaudry said, where he apprenticed at the studio Vetrate Artistiche Toscane under the direction of the owners Gianni and Massimo Bracciali.
"There he fine-tuned his skills working on a stained-glass commission for Villanova University in Philadelphia," Beaudry said.
Passionate about his work, O’Connell creates relatively small objects, sometimes whimsical and abstract, but mostly practical, to help bring the beauty and fun of glass to people’s homes, Beaudry said.
"Much of the color and shape of his work is inspired by nature’s rich hues and infinite designs," she added.
In keeping with COVID precautions, Beaudry said, there will be no opening reception for the April show, but the gallery is open to visitors Thursdays through Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
The gallery is located at 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly. Visit www.westerlyarts for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
