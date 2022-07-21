WAKEFIELD — When the Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s adaptation of "Cinderella," with its "surprisingly contemporary" take on the classic tale, opens this week at Theatre by the Sea, audiences will see an actor who made her debut at the Matunuck theater company in 1985.
Gay Willis, who made her debut as Tuptim in "The King and I" in 1985, will play the part of Cinderella’s stepmother.
The 22-member cast also features the talents of Ophelia Rivera, who recently returned from the 25th anniversary farewell tour of "Rent," and Aidan Cole, whose credits include Sky in "Mamma Mia!" and Emmett in "Legally Blonde."
Rivera and Cole — as Ella and Prince Topher respectively — are both making their debuts at the theater.
The Fairy Godmother, Marie, is being portrayed by New York-based actress Laura Yen Solito, with Russell Garrett in the role of Sebastian, the Prime Minister, both of whom are both making their acting debuts at the theater. Kat Gold and Kat Moser portray stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle respectively, with Tony Harkin as Jean-Michel and Nigel Richards as Lord Pinkleton. Completing the cast are Chloe Castellano, Cadence Collins, Tyler Dema, Zoe Gillis, Jack Gimpel, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Rebecca Murillo, Sami Murphy, Pablo Pernia, Blaise Rossmann, Rory Shirley, Wyatt Slone and Emma Wilcox.
The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, lighting designer Elliot Konstant, sound designer, Samuel Silva, along with Tiffany Zellner, wig design, Joel Andrew Cote, production stage manager; Kat Brown, assistant stage manager, and costumes provided by Tuacahn Center for the Arts.
Kenny Ingram, also making his debut, will direct and choreograph with assistance from Briana Reed. They will be joined by Music Director Jacob Priddy, who returns to the theater having previously music directed the popular productions of "Newsies" and "Saturday Night Fever."
"Cinderella has been on my short list of shows to produce for quite a few years now and I’m thrilled that we are finally able to bring this magical musical to life on the Theatre by the Sea stage,” said Owner/Producer Bill Hanney. “Although many people naturally assume this is a show geared toward children, this new adaptation, which recently played on Broadway, truly has something for everyone.
"While still staying true to the spirit of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that people have come to love for decades," he added. "I think our audiences will find this updated take on the classic to be quite a crowd pleaser!”
The "magical production," according to the program, "features an incredible live orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the memorable moments including the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more — plus some surprising new twists!"
Some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago," will be heard in this "hilarious and romantic experience for anyone of any age who has ever had a dream."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
