WESTERLY — The eighth Stand Up For Animals Rock & Roll Christmas show will take place Sunday at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly.
The benefit was canceled last year because of COVID concerns, but, according to John Speziale, one of the organizers, it will return “better than ever."
Speziale originally organized the event along with local musician Keith M. Cowley, owner of the Living Sharks Museum. Both men have been involved in the local music scene for years. The show was inspired by Brian Setzer's touring Christmas show, which included "lots of swing music and rock and roll," said Speziale in an email, and has become a much-anticipated holiday event.
This year’s musical lineup includes singer-songwriter Marc Douglas Berardo and the all-star band Speziale and Friends, which will play rocking Christmas classics and close out the show with a jam session including special guest musicians.
Revelers can also expect to be entertained by Dancing Santa, strolling fiddler Craig Edwards, and the show’s mascot, Puppet Santa. There will be a “shop local”-themed raffle, and, as always, the annual Hula Dancing Contest.
All proceeds go to the Stand Up For Animals shelter in Westerly.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
